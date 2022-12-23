The president of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi A. Adesina, has announced the death of his mother, Eunice O. Adesina

Adesina, a former minister, in an emotional Twitter post, disclosed that her beloved mother died at the age of 92

Many Nigerians on Twitter have commiserated with the AfDB president over the death of his mother

Eunice O. Adesina, the mother of the president of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi A. Adesina, is dead.

Adesina, a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria, announced his mother's passing at the age of 92 in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina's mother, Eunice Adesina, dies at 92. Photo credit: @akin_adesina

Source: Twitter

He tweeted:

"My darling mother, Eunice O. Adesina passed away today at the age of 92. I am blessed you were my mother.

"You gave birth to me, nursed me, cared for and brought me up. I am forever grateful Mum. So long sweet Mum, greet Dad and sleep well. I love you. Your loving baby, Akins"

Eunice O. Adesina's death: Nigerians commiserate with Akunwumi Adesina

Alao Abiodun, @biodun_alao, tweeted:

"Condolences sir! May her gentle soul rest in peace! ️"

Wilfrid ABIOLA, @wabiola, said:

"My Dear President,

"I could imagine how painful it’s to realize passing away of mama. May Lord comfort you and give you the strength to overcome this difficult situation. We are in payers with you and the entire family ."

Sénatrice / Senator Amina GERBA, MBA, C.Q., @amigerba, wrote:

"Sincères condoléances, président. May her soul rest in peace."

Mapula Thema , @MapulaTThema, said:

"Sincere condolences to you, and the family at large. May the heavens receive your dear mother and matriarch of your family with grace. MHSRIP."

Mayo Oyelowo, @mayowaoyelowo, said:

"Accept my condolences sir, May God repose her soul and May her memories be a blessing "

Victor Oladokun, @VictorOladokun, said:

"With great sadness, but with gratitude to God for a beautiful life well lived, my deepest condolences go out to you my friend and brother @akin_adesina, to Grace, and the entire Adesina family, at the passing of the family Matriarch - a loving mother to so many. R.I.P. eternal❤️"

Source: Legit.ng