The outbreak of COVID-19 and the pandemic that has ravaged the world has exposed the lack of preparedness for such a magnitude of health emergency

However, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has continued to play a central scientific role in curbing epidemics around the world

The coalition has also been responsible for a number of scientific breakthroughs and putting pandemic preparedness at the centre of the global health research and development agenda

In furtherance to efforts channelled towards the eradication of the COVID-19 virus and its antecedent pandemic, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with Wellcome has pledged $300 million ($150 million each) to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

A statement which was seen by Legit.ng said the donation, is aimed at financing COVID-19 pandemic response and accelerating epidemic preparedness across the globe.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome donated $150 million each for COVID-19 vaccine research and development Photo: Bill Gates

Source: Facebook

The foundation while calling on world leaders to support CEPI to help end the COVID-19 crisis said it is important that preparations are made for future pandemics, and address epidemic threats in the world.

The global partnership was launched five years ago this week by the governments of Norway and India, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the World Economic Forum.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The pledge of $150 million from each partner comes ahead of a global replenishment conference in March to support CEPI’s visionary five-year plan to better prepare for, prevent, and equitably respond to future epidemics and pandemics.

Speaking on the new development, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, said there is a need to seek innovative ways to deliver new and lifesaving tools that could help in responding to the challenge created by the rapidly evolving virus.

Gates said the donation would help CEPI accelerate the development of safe and effective vaccines against emerging variants of the coronavirus and to prepare for, and possibly even prevent, the next pandemic.

He said:

“Our work over the past 20 years has taught us that early investment in research and development can save lives and prevent worst-case scenarios. Five years ago, following the Ebola and Zika epidemics, our foundation helped launch CEPI."

Also speaking on the donation, Wellcome director, Jeremy Farrar, said the major lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for effective organizations and systems to be in place and ready before a crisis.

Farrar said these organisations must act rapidly based on well-established science when such crises inevitably occur.

He said:

"The effects of COVID-19 have been sobering. We urge leaders to provide their support and ensure that CEPI reaches its funding target.

It is in the world’s collective interest to avoid repeating mistakes and to help future generations prevent epidemics.”

Since its inception, CEPI has played a central scientific role in curbing epidemics around the world, overseeing a number of scientific breakthroughs and putting pandemic preparedness at the centre of the global health research and developement agenda.

Unvaccinated Abuja workers, visitors stranded as FCTA takes strict action

Unvaccinated federal government workers have been prevented from going into their offices across the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident which occurred on Monday, January 17, was enforced by Ikharo Attah the senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the FCT minister.

Attah said he was working in tandem with the provisions of the directive given by the FCTA that all workers must be vaccinated by January 17.

WHO reveals what world leaders must do to end COVID-19 in 2022

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO has shared his thoughts on what world leaders must do if they wish to see the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghebreyesus advised world leaders to shun what he described as the “politics of populism and self-interest”.

The WHO DG assured that the global body would continue to support countries towards building strong health systems.

Source: Legit.ng