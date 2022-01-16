Some Nigerians are set to resists the planned hike in prices of fuel, gas and electricity by the federal government

The group involved in the plan is a coalition of CSOs under the auspices of The People’s Alternative Political Movement

According to the coalition, the root of the energy crisis is the crass incompetence of ruling class regimes

As Nigerians continue to struggle in surviving amidst harsh economic realities, a coalition of CSOs under the auspices of The People’s Alternative Political Movement, TPAP-M, weekend, expressed readiness to mobilize Nigerians to resist hikes in gas, Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also called fuel and electricity.

This was contained in a statement read by Comrade Jaye Gaskiya of TRAP-M Secretariat, along with Head of the Secretariat Collective, TRAP-M, Prof Omotoye Olorode, with subject ‘Energy Price Hikes: Building the Resistance and Preparing for Occupy Nigeria Phase 2’ during a press conference held in Abuja.

According to the statement, the combined implication of all of these is that Nigerians would be further impoverished, businesses – in particular small and medium scale businesses will struggle to survive, will lay off staff and even close up. Big businesses will also struggle with rising production costs, and those who can manage to stay afloat will do so at the expense of their workforce (many of whom will be laid off) and of ordinary citizens (to whom they will shift the cost).

It also maintained that the public meetings earlier held are part of the ongoing consultations being undertaken by TPAP-M and her allies, which are aimed at launching and undertaking a sustained and comprehensive struggle and campaign to “Resist Hardship in our country Nigeria: Hardships that have come to be characterized by mass misery, mass poverty, endemic insecurity, and unbearable conditions and costs of living for the overwhelming majority of Nigerians.”

The statement also explained that in initiating ‘Resist Hardship Struggle and Building Momentum for Mass Resistance’ is to enlighten the masses and the populace on their reasons for embarking on resistance and rejecting the energy price hikes.

The coalition also made its observations known which it pointed that the root of the energy crisis is the crass incompetence of ruling class regimes over the past three decades, as well as the tragic failure of leadership and administrative incompetence of the current regime.

The statement reads in part, “The People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M), a coalition of individuals and organisations committed to the emergence and building of a Mass Workers Party, and the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria, and her allies have organised two separate public meetings on the deepening energy crisis in Nigeria, occasioned by rising gas prices and impending hikes in price of fuel and electricity tariff.

“The first public meeting was organised on Sunday, 12th of December 2021, and focused on building consensus on our rejection of the price hikes; while the second public meeting was convened on Friday, 7th January, 2022, focused on building the coalition to wage the Resist Hardship Struggle.

“Nigeria is the only OPEC member country that imports more than 90 to 95% of refined petroleum products to meet its domestic consumption. For other OPEC member countries, the reverse is the case – virtually every other OPEC member country meet their domestic needs for refined petroleum products through domestic refining. Consequently most other OPEC member countries depend on less than 20% imported refined petroleum products to meet domestic needs.

“Another reason given by the regime, and all previous regimes is the narrative around the price of fuel being much cheaper in Nigeria than in neighbouring countries, due to subsidy, and that this encourages fuel smuggling across the borders. This regime even suggests that the scale of smuggling has increased so much that it now hovers around 50 million liters per day.

