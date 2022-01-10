The Lagos state government has quickly intervened and promised to see to the demands of Lagos nurses and midwives

This move by the state government has led to the suspension of its three-day warning strike earlier announced by the nurses and commenced in the early hours of Monday, January 10

Following this development, the union disclosed it made this decision so as to enable the government to meet their demands

Lagos- The Lagos state chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has suspended its three-day warning strike.

The Punch reports that the nurses had on Monday, January 10, commenced a three-day warning strike to protest poor remuneration and working conditions in the Lagos state health sector.

After an emergency congress of the union on Monday, the state NANNM chairman, Olurotimi Awojide, disclosed that the strike would be suspended to allow government fulfil its promises.

Governor Sanwo-Olu receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease at the Cacovid isolation centre, Mainland, in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Majority World

Source: Getty Images

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We appreciate the governor for his prompt response; we had a marathon meeting with him and other stakeholders. We are hopeful that implementation on our demands will commence immediately.

“It is on this note that we are suspending the strike to give room for the implementation of our demands. All nurses in the state are expected back at their duty post by 8:00 on Tuesday.”

Bye-bye to owanbe as Lagos Govt says only those with COVID-19 vaccination cards can attend party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Lagos state governments got tougher with the enforcement of their directives on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Babajide Sanwo Olu-led government, all attendees of social events in the state must present their vaccination cards.

Recall that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 led by the secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had in October said civil servants without proof of vaccination and negative coronavirus tests would not be allowed to enter their offices as from December 1.

Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu raises alarm over rising COVID-19 cases, deaths

In another report, the rise in the number of COVID-19-related fatalities recorded in the last week presents a worrying trend of the third wave of the pandemic in Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, August 2 briefed the residents on the development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed that Lagos had been recording a daily average of six deaths at its isolation centres in the last week.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Sanwo-Olu's spokesman, Gboyega Akosile quoted the governor.

Source: Legit.ng