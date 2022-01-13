Unvaccinated federal government workers have been prevented from going into their offices across the Federal Capital Territory

The incident which occurred on Monday, January 17, was enforced by Ikharo Attah the senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the FCT minister

Attah said he was working in tandem with the provisions of the directive given by the FCTA that all workers must be vaccinated by January 17

Civil servants working in various ministries, departments and agencies within the Federal Capital Territory have been denied into their offices.

The action against the civil servants was taken by the FCT Administration on Monday, January 17, the Nation reports.

Unvaccinated workers have been barred from accessing their offices Photo: Muhammad Bello

Source: UGC

It was gathered that civil servants were seen stranded at the gate of their offices where they were grumbling and begging to gain access into the buildings as early as 8 am.

This incident follows a memo earlier issued by the FCTA urging every staff to ensure they continue or complete their COVID-19 vaccination process, as the case may be.

Also, the senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah, had advised the civil servant to get vaccinated to avoid being denied access to their offices.

Attah, who heads the surveillance team had also vowed the enforcement will be sustained to ensure maximum compliance.

Notice of issued by FCTA on COVID-19 vaccination

Premium Times had reported workers in Abuja were warned ahead of the ban from accessing their offices on Tuesday, January 11.

The report said that a circular made available to workers had directed that all employees of the Nigerian government show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination before accessing their offices.

The circular signed by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), all Mandate Secretaries and Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

COVID-19: New advisory for schools as NCDC puts benchmark on body temperature for students, teachers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier issued a new directive for teachers and students alike in schools across the nation.

The new directive has mandated school administrators to prevent teachers and students a high body temperature from accessing the school premises.

In the directive, surfaces must be cleaned twice a day and during break periods to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19: Presidency releases advisory for Aso Rock visitors, gives reasons

All intending visitors going into the Presidential Villa in Abuja would be mandated to take the rapid COVID-19 test.

Garba Shehu said the rapid test for all became necessary following the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across Nigeria.

According to Shehu, the test kits are free and would the rapid tests would be taken at all entrances of the Villa gates.

Source: Legit.ng