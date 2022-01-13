After taking over the Nigerian media and content space, and Africa's in the past few years, Legit.ng entered the big league and now competes on the international stage. It has amassed recognition and laurels to show for it.

Legit.ng is starting the new year with the good news of being mentioned among top players using Facebook. The proudly Nigerian news site was named the 5th most engaged publisher on Facebook in December 2021.

The new rating is a piece of cheering news as Legit.ng came behind top globally acclaimed publishers; Dailywire, Dailymail, Mirror and BBC, and ahead of CNN, NBCnews, Foxnews, Breitbart and NYtimes who all made the top 10 most engaged publishers on Facebook, according to data provided by Newswhip Analytics.

Legit.ng beats North America and UK media houses to become 5th top publishers on Facebook. Photo: Newswhip Analytics

This feat is worth celebrating because the rating parades only top media houses worldwide, and Legit.ng is the only African news site on the list.

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English-language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Legit.ng displaces North American and UK media houses

According to Newswhip, Nigerian publisher Legit.ng disrupted North America and the UK’s stronghold on the top 10 to be 5th and named the most engaged African publisher in English with over 21 million engagements between November to December 2021.

While coming 5th deserves some accolades, it is pertinent to know that this is not the first time Facebook acknowledges Legit.ng's success as a publisher.

Legit.ng wins 3 Facebook publishers awards

According to Newswhip Analytics, from October 1 to December 31, 2020, Legit.ng did excellently in three prestigious categories among international Facebook web publishers.

Legit.ng got an award for massive Facebook engagement, this ranked us 13th on the list of Top 20 web publishers with plenty of stories in the Top 10,000. We came in on the list ahead of A-list media houses like CBS News, The Guardian UK, BBC, The Hill, New York Post and even Forbes.

The second award was given for an impressive number of stories in Facebook's top 10,000 and the third, as one of Facebook publishers with the most engaged pages.

Source: Legit.ng