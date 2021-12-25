More than 10 years after the deadly 26/11 attack, France and Israel have paid an emotional tribute to the martyrs of the terrorist strike in Mumbai, India in 2008

In separate statements, both countries described the attack as unfortunate and emphasised that it was targeted at "international people"

Over 100 natives and 25 foreign nationals were killed in the attack which was suspected to have been carried out by 10 Pakistanis

Countries across the globe including Israel and France have paid heartfelt tributes to people killed in a deadly terror attack in India.

The attack which happened in Mumbai was carried in 2008 by 10 Pakistanis suspected to be members of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

France and Israel described the attack as unfortunate. Credit: @narendramodi

Source: Twitter

166 victims— all civilian Indians —were killed in the attack including 25 foreign nationals in November 2008.

Attack targeted at international people

13 years down the line, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon described the 26/11 attack as unfortunate, adding that the Israeli government is "united in mourning the terror attack and fight against terrorism."

Gilon also stated that the attack was targeted at "Indian, Jews Israeli and international people," ANI News reports.

In its own tribute to the 26/11 martyrs, France, through its ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, described the attack as "despicable."

According to him, France will stand together with Israel and other countries across the world to fight terrorism.

"#MumbaiAttacks 26/11 | France honours the memory of the victims of these despicable attacks. France and India stand together in solidarity and determination against terrorism in all its forms," the French ambassador wrote in a tweet on his verified Twitter account on November 26, 2021.

