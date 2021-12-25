As Christians across the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, President Muhammadu Buhari rejoiced with those in the country.

The president in a special message to Nigerians on Friday, December 24, promised to ensure that the security challenges facing Nigerians become history very soon.

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Christian faithful across the country on the occassion of Christmas. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

In the statement shared on Facebook by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed optimism with the current empowerment of the security agencies.

In this piece, Legit.ng highlights some key points from the president's message.

1. COVID-19

The Nigerian leader expressed disappointment that for the second Christmas running, the world would not be able to celebrate as it used to in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He highlighted the need for citizens to embrace vaccination, which has scenrifically proven to reduce the effects of the virus on the human body.

Buhari pleaded with all citizens who have been vaccinated against coronavirus to go ahead and take the booster shot.

2. Insecurity

President Buhari in the speech noted that despite the remarkable successes generally recorded in the fight agaisnt insecurity there are still challenges in some parts of the country.

However, he assured Nigerians that the menace of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping would soon be a thing of the past.

According to him, security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from the administration, daily confront the wicked that threaten the peace of the land.

3. Campaign promises

President Buhari maintained that his administration will not abandon all its campaign promises before the end of his tenure in 2023.

He declared that his administration remains resolute at ensuring that the standard of living of the average Nigerian is elevated in the coming year.

While urging Nigerians to invoke the indomitable spirit in them and see the present order of things as a phase that would also pass, Buhari said the diversification of the economy embarked upon by his government was yielding fruits.

The presidnt concluded his 2021 Christmas message by calling on Nigerians to rekindle hope, show love to one another, and encourage themselves. He noted that his government will provide the right leadership that would take Nigeria out of the woods.

Black saturday: Seven persons die in Ogun highway autocrash on Christmas Day

Legit.ng previously reported that no fewer than seven people have reportedly died while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an auto-crash in Ogun state.

The ugly incident happened on Saturday, December 25, when a Mercedes Benz MarcoPolo Luxury Bus crashed along the Sagamu-Benin-Ore expressway in Ogun state.

The bus crashed at about 12:20 am on Christmas day on Ososa bridge in the Odogbolu local government area of Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng