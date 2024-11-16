David Meltzer is a professional wrestling and mixed martial arts journalist from the United States. He is renowned for popularising the star rating system, which rates matches from zero to five stars. These are Dave Meltzer's 5-star matches of 2024 and how you can watch them.

David Meltzer arrives at The Exchange & Alibi Lounge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (L). The journalist on SportsTrade stage at Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

David Meltzer has been the publisher and editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) since 1983. Over the years, he has rated five stars for celebrated wrestlers in major promotions like WWE, AEW, NJPW, and WCW. This article highlights Dave Meltzer's 5-star matches of 2024, showcasing the year's top-rated wrestling bouts.

Dave Meltzer 5-star matches of 2024

2024 has seen many wrestling matches receive a 5-star rating by sports journalist and historian Dave Meltzer. He has gained many followers with over 40 years of experience and writing his Wrestling Observer Newsletter publication. Below is a list of Dave Meltzer match ratings that got a 5-star or above in 2024.

1. Kazuchika Okada vs.Bryan Danielson

Date : 4 January 2024

: 4 January 2024 Rating : 5.25

: 5.25 Promotion : NJPW

: NJPW Event : Wrestle Kingdom 18

: Wrestle Kingdom 18 Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson faced off at the beginning of 2024 with a bang. The two professional wrestlers clashed in a rematch of their encounter at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June 2023.

Although Bryan Danielson emerged victorious previously, Kazuchika Okada won the 2024 rematch. Dave Meltzer praised the match for its technical prowess and intercity, saying it was a contender for the wrestling match of the year.

2. Máscara Dorada 2.0 vs. Templario

Date : 5 January 2024

: 5 January 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : CMLL

: CMLL Event : Viernes Espectacular

: Viernes Espectacular Winner: Máscara Dorada 2.0

Máscara Dorada and Templario faced off when CMLL presented its show CMLL Viernes Espectacular on 5 January 2024. The match occurred at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, and aired on Boletia.

The three-fall match lasted 21 minutes, with Templario winning the first fall via submission and Dorada levelling things by pinfall. Dorada emerged the winner after nailing his opponent, thrilling the crowd.

3. Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

Date : 13 January 2024

: 13 January 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : NJPW

: NJPW Event : Battle In The Valley

: Battle In The Valley Winner: Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley wrestled Shingo Takagi on 13 January 2024 in an intense 27-minute No-Disqualification match. The match featured high-impact rough moves like Moxley jumping on Takagi through a table and choking him with a chain. In the end, the American professional wrestler Jon Moxley won the game.

4. Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Date : 13 January 2024

: 13 January 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : NJPW

: NJPW Event : Battle In The Valley

: Battle In The Valley Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay faced off immediately after the Takagi and Moxley match on 13 January 2024. The highly anticipated match took place at NJPW's Battle in the Valley. Kazuchika Okada won, marking Ospreay's final NJPW singles match.

5. Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay

Date : 14 January 2024

: 14 January 2024 Rating : 5.5

: 5.5 Promotion : TNA

: TNA Event : Impact

: Impact Winner: Josh Alexander

The highly anticipated Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay match occurred on 18 January 2024 and was the main event of TNA Impact's new era. The game extended Ospreay's 5-star ratings from Dave Meltzer with 34 stars. The match showcased the intensity and skills of both wrestlers. Despite this, the Canadian wrestler Alexander won the game with a C-4 Spike battle.

6. Zack Sabre Jr vs. Bryan Danielson

Date : 11 February 2024

: 11 February 2024 Rating : 5.5

: 5.5 Promotion : NJPW

: NJPW Event : The New Beginning In Osaka

: The New Beginning In Osaka Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

The latest duel between Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson occurred on 11 February 2024 at The New Beginning in Osaka on NJPW. The much-awaited rematch followed their previous match at AEW WrestleDream in 2023. Sabre Jr emerged victorious after earning a clean pin on Bryan Danielson.

7. Michael Oku vs Will Ospreay

Date : 18 February 2024

: 18 February 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : RevPro

: RevPro Event : High Stakes

: High Stakes Winner: Michael Oku

Will Ospreay earned his third 5-star rating of 2024 after battling Michael Oku in his RevPro final match. The game's storyline was that Oku wanted to achieve the only thing that had been elusive during his time in RevPro, which was to beat Ospreay.

His dream finally came true after an epic 47-minute duel in which Oku beat Ospreay. Meltzer said good things about the match, describing it as one of the best he had seen.

8. Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Date : 3 March 2024

: 3 March 2024 Rating : 5.75

: 5.75 Promotion : AEW

: AEW Event : Revolution

: Revolution Winner: Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, members of the Don Callis family, wrestled at AEW Revolution on 3 March 2024. The intense match was thrilling and intense. Will Ospreay emerged the winner, and Meltzer described him as "the match of the year candidate."

9. Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Date : 6 March 2024

: 6 March 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : AEW

: AEW Event : Dynamite

: Dynamite Winner: Will Ospreay

Kyle Fletcher faced Will Ospreay at AEW Dynamite on 6 March 2024. Fans had anticipated the match, with both wrestlers showing strong and intense skills. The game followed the storyline of Fletcher taking on Will Ospreay, a prominent AEW figure. Ospreay won the match with non-stop action from start to finish.

10. Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

Date : 21 April 2024

: 21 April 2024 Rating : 6.5

: 6.5 Promotion : AEW

: AEW Event : Dynasty

: Dynasty Winner: Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson clashed with Will Ospreay on 21 April 2024 in one of the most anticipated wrestling matches of 2024. The AEW's Dynasty match garnered universal acclaim, with Meltzer awarding it an excellent 6.5 stars. The rating was the second highest after the seven snowflakes the journalist gave Okada vs. Omega in 2018.

11. Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles

Date : 4 May 2024

: 4 May 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : WWE

: WWE Event : Backlash

: Backlash Winner: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles of WWE earned their first five stars from Dave Meltzer at Backlash France. The match was highly anticipated but was far from the US classics as the crowds were smaller. WWE superstar Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title against AJ Styles.

12. Hechicero vs Zack Sabre Jr

Date : 22 June 2024

: 22 June 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : CMLL

: CMLL Event : Sabados de Coliseo

: Sabados de Coliseo Winner: Hechicero

Hechicero and Zack Sabre Jr. clashed at the CMLL Sábado De Coliseo on 22 June 2024. The highly anticipated match involved Hechicero pinning Zack Sabre Jr in a thrilling technical hit. Hechicero won in the 3-fall match against Zack Sabre Jr. by reversing a flip into a pin.

13. MJF vs Will Ospreay

Date : 25 August 2024

: 25 August 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : AEW

: AEW Event : All In London

: All In London Winner: Will Ospreay

This was one of the Will Ospreay's 5-star matches. He battled MJF at an All-In event on 25 August 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Will Ospreay, playing at home, dethroned MJF, claiming and re-branding the American Title to the International Title.

14. Will Ospreay vs Jeffrey Pac

Date : 7 September 2024

: 7 September 2024 Rating : 5.5

: 5.5 Promotion : AEW

: AEW Event : All Out

: All Out Winner: Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay and Jeffrey Pac faced off on 7 September 2024 at All Out International. The two wrestlers brought their A-game, but the AEW match lacked a story. Ospreay beat Pac and won the match. The sports personality extended his record to 42 five-star ratings from Dave Meltzer.

15. CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Date : 5 October 2024

: 5 October 2024 Rating : 5

: 5 Promotion : WWE

: WWE Event : All Out

: All Out Winner: CM Punk

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre clashed on 5 October 2024 and delivered more than anticipated. The WWE match took place in a Cell at Bad Blood. The two wrestlers spilt blood, but Punk ended up as the winner.

Who has the most 5-star Dave Meltzer matches?

Will Ospreay holds the record for Dave Meltzer's most five-star or higher-rated matches, with 43 matches receiving this prestigious rating.

What is the only 7-star wrestling match?

David Meltzer has given only one 7-star in wrestling. The 7-star rating was awarded to Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall in 2018.

How many 5-star matches does John Cena have?

According to Dave Meltzer, John Cena has only one five-star match. This was awarded for his win against CM Punk, held at the Moner in the Bank in 2011.

David Meltzer, a renowned sports journalist, is famous for his star rating system for wrestling matches, ranging from zero to five stars. However, some of his ratings have exceeded the five stars, with the highest being a 7-star. If you are a fan of wrestling, Dave Meltzer's 5-star matches of 2024 will impress you.

