FCT, Abuja - A new sheriff is in town to head the federal ministry of youth and sports development. He is Senator John Enoh.

However, beyond being a former member of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, there are other things to know about the 57-year-old who is succeeding Sunday Dare as the minister of youth and sports.

Senator John Enoh has been announced as the minister of sports development. Photo credit: Senator John Owan Enoh-JOE

Source: Facebook

We culled a great deal of our information from Enoh's recent social media post.

Ahead of the swearing-in of the new ministers on Monday, August 21, here are 5 facts you might not know about the Cross River-born politician.

1) John Enoh: Best student during uni days

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Calabar (UNICAL). There, he reportedly graduated as the best student in 1988 with second-class honours "upper division".

The former lawmaker also attended courses abroad.

2) John Enoh: Worked as a university lecturer

Owan-Enoh lectured for seven years at his alma mater, UNICAL. He taught at the institution between 1991 and 1997.

He left UNICAL after becoming a politician and winning a seat in the state house of assembly.

3) John Enoh: Political career

Enoh was a member of the Cross River state house of assembly between 1997 and 2003.

There, he served as the minority leader and later chairman, Committee on Information. Subsequently, he proceeded to the house of representatives to represent Obruba/Etung federal constituency for a period of 12 years (from 2003 to 2015).

Enoh was a Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly of the Senate.

Although he is presently a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he was previously a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Also, he is a one-time governorship candidate in Cross River state.

4) John Enoh: Farm ventures

Aside from politics, Enoh owns several farms where he conducts arable and livestock production.

Enoh's farm reportedly spreads across various parts of Cross River state.

5) John Enoh's fight against diabetes

Enoh runs a foundation named JOE (John Owan Enoh) where he provides help to diabetes patients in Nigeria.

According to a November 2021 report by The Punch, Enoh stressed the need to create awareness among the people to inform them of the danger of diabetes.

