Nigeria's senior civil servants pushed for a ₦300,000 minimum wage at a national meeting in Abuja, saying the current ₦70,000 has lost its value

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria also called for immediate payment of outstanding gratuities and the creation of state police

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana weighed in on the dispute, questioning how the government treats workers during wage negotiations

Nigeria's senior civil servants have called for a new minimum wage of ₦300,000, prompt payment of outstanding gratuities, and the creation of state police, arguing that insecurity continues to put workers and their families at risk.

The demands were raised at the National Executive Council meeting of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), held in Abuja. Union president Shehu Mohammed led the charge on wages, maintaining that the current ₦70,000 minimum wage has steadily lost purchasing power amid Nigeria's economic pressures and can no longer meet workers' basic needs.

Senior civil servants release new minimum wage demand Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Workers seek collaboration, not confrontation

AIT reported that Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana addressed delegates under the theme "From Confrontation to Collaboration," arguing that lasting progress between labour and government depends on how the authorities treat workers at the negotiating table. He said mutual respect during talks is a precondition for any genuine, sustainable collaboration.

Mohammed also touched on the ongoing dispute over the proposed concession of King's College in Lagos, saying a committee put together by the Minister of Education, with input from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, had already submitted its recommendations. He stressed that workers' safety must remain the central concern in any decisions about the institution.

Pension progress noted, but more expected

While the meeting was largely focused on unresolved welfare concerns, the union acknowledged progress in pension disbursements in Katsina, Kano and certain federal agencies. ASCSN urged other state governments and agencies yet to meet their obligations to retirees to follow that example without further delay.

The meeting underscored the growing frustration among Nigeria's public sector workforce over stalled welfare commitments, even as the union signalled a willingness to engage the government through dialogue rather than industrial action.

President Bola Tinubu told to increase the minimum wage Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng