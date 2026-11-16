Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director confirmed a January exit is a real option for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface

Boniface has dropped to third-choice striker at the German club following a difficult run of injuries

Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes defended Boniface's fitness and qualities but admitted the striker needs regular playing time

Victor Boniface could leave Bayer Leverkusen when the January transfer window opens, with both the Nigerian forward and the German club reportedly open to a parting, either on loan or through a permanent deal.

Boniface has fallen down the pecking order at the BayArena, where he is now ranked third among the club's striking options. The drop follows a difficult period with injuries that disrupted his progress after he emerged as one of Europe's most exciting attackers.

Victor Boniface is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen in January. Photo by Jürgen Fromme.

Source: Getty Images

Last season, he spent much of his time on loan at Werder Bremen after a proposed move to AC Milan fell through when the Italian club raised concerns following his medical examination.

Leverkusen director confirms Boniface situation

Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes confirmed the possibility in comments to Kicker, saying the 24-year-old needs consistent playing time to fully rebuild his sharpness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"His competition for places isn't easy. A move in the winter is definitely an option," Rolfes told Kicker. "He now feels ready to play more and that he needs playing time to take the next step," he added.

Rolfes moved to dismiss suggestions that Leverkusen are using the striker's physical condition as a reason to push him out, stressing that Boniface has been a full participant in training since June.

"Boni is fully fit. He's participated in everything since June," he said.

The sporting director also pushed back against claims that the injuries had diminished Boniface's effectiveness, arguing his value lies in a style that has never depended on high-intensity running.

"Even in his prime, Boni didn't run like Nathan Tella or Amine Adli. Boni has other qualities; he holds up every ball," Rolfes said.

Boniface salary at Leverkusen

Beyond the question of playing time, Leverkusen may also have financial reasons to sanction a departure.

According to Capology, Boniface earns €125,192 per week including bonuses, making him the sixth highest-paid player at the club.

Carrying that salary for a player who rarely features in the starting line-up presents a challenge for the club's budget planning heading into the second half of the season.

A January move would give Boniface the opportunity to rediscover consistent form ahead of what could be a pivotal period in his career.

Boniface gifts cancer patient ₦1 million

Legit.ng previously reported that Boniface gifted Joyce Nduka ₦1 million, who is seeking help to pay for her jaw cancer treatment.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker made the transfer during a TikTok livestream after hearing that the lady needed about ₦4 million for chemotherapy.

Source: Legit.ng