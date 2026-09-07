Nwankwo Kanu built a multi-sector business portfolio after retiring from professional football, with an estimated net worth between $9 million and $15 million

The former Arsenal and Super Eagles striker owns a 4-star hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos, and a real estate firm operating across Southeast Nigeria

Kanu also chairs Enyimba International Football Club and holds brand ambassador roles with Simba TVS and global platform Sportsbet.io

Few Nigerian footballers have managed the transition from the pitch to the boardroom as deliberately as Nwankwo Kanu.

The former Arsenal and Super Eagles striker, popularly known as "Papilo," has quietly assembled a business portfolio spanning hospitality, real estate, sports administration, and corporate endorsements since hanging up his boots.

Nwankwo Kanu is an iconic figure in Nigerian football and a successful businessman. Photo credit: Kingkanu4

Source: Instagram

Kanu represented the Super Eagles for 16 years, earning 86 caps and scoring 12 goals, while winning the UEFA Champions League with Ajax and the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

He was named African Footballer of the Year twice.

Kanu's estimated net worth sits between $9 million and $15 million, built through consistent investment across multiple sectors rather than any single windfall.

Real estate and property holdings

One of the cornerstones of his post-football wealth is property.

According to the Vanguard, Kanu is the founder and chairman of First Choice Afrovilla, also known as Papilo Villa Estates, a real estate development company focused primarily on Southeast Nigeria.

The firm offers land-banking arrangements and is behind a smart city project in Avu-Obosima, Owerri.

His property interests go beyond Nigeria's borders.

During his playing career, he established London Properties and has since channelled earnings into real estate holdings across Lagos, Abuja, and London.

Hotels and entertainment businesses

On Victoria Island in Lagos, Kanu owns the Hardley Apartments, a 4-star boutique hotel that forms the centrepiece of his hospitality business, All Africa reports.

His corporate interests have also extended into creative industries, with previous ventures including the Papilo Modelling Agency and photography-related businesses.

Football administration and grassroots development

Away from pure commerce, Kanu holds the position of executive chairman at Enyimba International Football Club, one of Nigeria's most decorated clubs.

He has been involved in shaping the club's technical and operational direction.

He also runs the Papilo Football Academy in Owerri, a grassroots setup designed to identify and develop young football talent across Africa.

The academy reflects his long-standing commitment to giving the next generation of Nigerian players a structured pathway into the game.

Kanu's multiple brand endorsements

Kanu's commercial appeal has attracted significant corporate interest.

The Super Eagles legend serves as a brand ambassador for Simba TVS, promoting their range of commercial transport vehicles in Nigeria, including the TVS King tricycle and the Apache Power Bike.

In 2022, Kanu was appointed as a global brand ambassador for Sportsbet.io, a crypto-focused sports entertainment platform.

The appointment mirrored a similar role taken up by his former Super Eagles teammate Jay-Jay Okocha with the same organisation.

Kanu also works as a freelance sports consultant, sharing his knowledge with sports organisations around the world.

Kanu Heart Foundation

Running alongside his business ventures is the Kanu Heart Foundation, which he established in 2000 after undergoing open-heart surgery to correct a congenital heart defect diagnosed at the peak of his playing career.

The foundation has funded more than 500 cardiac surgeries for underprivileged children across Africa and remains central to his public legacy.

Kanu sends message to Super Eagles after AFCON

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Kanu heartfelt message to the Super Eagles after their remarkable third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite never winning the AFCON himself, Kanu's unwavering spirit for the team reminds us all that, in every setback, there is a reason to celebrate resilience and Nigerian tenacity.

Source: Legit.ng