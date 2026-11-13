Tolu Arokodare Uplifts Super Eagles to Crucial AFCON 2027 Qualifier Win Over Tanzania
- Tolu Arokodare scored a brace to fire the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a crucial victory in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
- The Super Eagles defeated tournament co-hosts the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo
- The two sides will meet again four days from today in Tanzania for the second leg of the qualifying series
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The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a crucial win over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Nigeria went into the match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium needing a win against the co-hosts to boost their chances of qualifying and they got just that.
Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring in the second minute to give the Eagles a great start, but Tanzania came back into the game through Alphonce Masanga.
Ademola Lookman’s injury late in the first half switched things up in the Nigerian attack. Moses Simon replaced him before Eric Chelle introduced Moses Usor and Tolu Arokodare in the second half.
Arokodare instantly got on the scoresheet in the 52nd minute before both second-half substitutes Usor and Arokodare combined for the third in the 60th minute.
The result moved Nigeria to second in Group L, one point behind Guinea-Bissau after the Wild Dogs were held to a 1-1 draw by Madagascar on matchday three.
If Nigeria beats Tanzania in the second match, they would have accumulated nine points from a possible 12, a win in the final two games will seal qualification.
Arokodare delivers his promise
Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Arokodare delivered on his promise of stepping up for the Super Eagles in the absence of Victor Osimhen.
The AFC Ajax loanee who has been in hot form in the Eredivisie promised to replicate his club form in the national team and he did just that.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.