Tolu Arokodare scored a brace to fire the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a crucial victory in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Super Eagles defeated tournament co-hosts the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

The two sides will meet again four days from today in Tanzania for the second leg of the qualifying series

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a crucial win over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria went into the match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium needing a win against the co-hosts to boost their chances of qualifying and they got just that.

Tolu Arokodare scored twice to help Nigeria beat Tanzania. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring in the second minute to give the Eagles a great start, but Tanzania came back into the game through Alphonce Masanga.

Ademola Lookman’s injury late in the first half switched things up in the Nigerian attack. Moses Simon replaced him before Eric Chelle introduced Moses Usor and Tolu Arokodare in the second half.

Arokodare instantly got on the scoresheet in the 52nd minute before both second-half substitutes Usor and Arokodare combined for the third in the 60th minute.

The result moved Nigeria to second in Group L, one point behind Guinea-Bissau after the Wild Dogs were held to a 1-1 draw by Madagascar on matchday three.

If Nigeria beats Tanzania in the second match, they would have accumulated nine points from a possible 12, a win in the final two games will seal qualification.

Arokodare delivers his promise

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Arokodare delivered on his promise of stepping up for the Super Eagles in the absence of Victor Osimhen.

The AFC Ajax loanee who has been in hot form in the Eredivisie promised to replicate his club form in the national team and he did just that.

Source: Legit.ng