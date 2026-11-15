Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle praised Akor Adams after Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 but said the striker missed two or three clear chances

Adams started alongside Ademola Lookman in a 4-4-2 formation as Victor Osimhen was absent from the Nigeria squad

Chelle pointed to Adams' pressing work in the build-up to Nigeria's opening goal as a key reason he was satisfied with the striker's effort

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle gave Akor Adams credit for his work in Nigeria's 3-1 defeat of Tanzania but made clear he expected more in front of goal from the Venezia striker.

Adams partnered Ademola Lookman up front as Chelle fielded a 4-4-2 formation, a decision driven by the absence of Victor Osimhen.

Eric Chelle praises Akor Adams despite not scoring against Tanzania. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

The striker showed flashes of promise but was not at his sharpest, a contrast to the form he tends to produce when Osimhen is by his side in the attack.

Chelle praise Akor Adams

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelle acknowledged both the positives and the shortcomings in Adams' display.

"Adams, he gave everything but he had the chance to score maybe two or three goals today," the coach said via ANS.

“He ran a lot and gave everything for the group but at the end he has to be better to score some goals."

Despite the missed opportunities, Chelle was keen to highlight what Adams brought beyond goalscoring, particularly his pressing work and his role in winning possession in dangerous areas.

The coach pointed to the sequence that produced Nigeria's opening goal as a clear example of Adams' value to the team.

The striker's high press helped the Eagles regain the ball before it moved through Lookman to Alhassan Yusuf, who finished.

"I am happy about his performance because he worked for the team," Chelle said.

"The high pressure you see, he gets the ball back in a few minutes, passes to Ade and Ade passes to Alhassan Yusuf to score. So, if he is not there we don't have the ball. So, I am happy."

While Chelle's overall assessment of Adams was positive, the coach left little doubt that converting chances remains the standard he expects from his striker going forward.

The praise for work rate and pressing was paired with a direct call or greater clinical finishing whenever those opportunities arise.

Lookman ruled out of 2nd leg clash

Legit.ng previously reported that Ademola Lookman is ruled out of the second leg clash against Tanzania after suffering a knee injury in the first leg.

The Atletico Madrid forward’s absence will be a big miss for Eric Chelle particularly with Victor Osimhen missing the break due to an injury

Source: Legit.ng