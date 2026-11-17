Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle fired back at critics questioning his tactical setup ahead of Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar

Chelle insisted outside pressure would not influence his formation choices, defending his selection process and philosophy at a pre-match press conference

Nigeria travel to Zanzibar holding a 3-1 first-leg advantage, though qualification is far from certain given the group standings

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has drawn a firm line between public opinion and his authority as Nigeria's manager, dismissing calls to overhaul his tactics ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifier return leg against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelle addressed the ongoing debate over his use of the 4-4-2 diamond formation and his player selection approach, making clear that neither journalists nor supporters would dictate his decisions.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has sent a blunt to critics questioning team selection ahead of Tuesday’s decisive clash with Tanzania. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

"The bad thing is that you are a journalist and I'm a coach, so me, I have to take my decision. I take my responsibility. I do my choice," he said in a video shared on X by OgaNla Media, .

"Even if I want to play in 4-4-2 diamond, I will play in 4-4-2 diamond. You can put the pressure on me like you want, I don't care."

Chelle explains his tactical thinking

The Franco-Malian coach pushed back against the idea that his formation choices are based on personal preference or public feeling, saying his approach is built on three factors: his football philosophy, the players available to him, and the opponent Nigeria are facing.

"It depends on the philosophy, it depends on the player that we have. It depends on the team against we play, and I try to find the best way," he said.

"So this is not only a question about the feeling."

Chelle also made clear that the diamond is not his only option.

"If I want to play 4-4-2 flat, I will play in 4-4-2 flat," he added.

He revealed that the coaching staff spent two to three months studying Tanzania before the first leg in Uyo, reviewing "a lot of things" before settling on the players they felt gave Nigeria the best chance of winning.

What Nigeria needs to qualify

Nigeria holds a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, but the match in Zanzibar is far from a formality given what is at stake in Group L.

According to BBC Sport, Tanzania are already guaranteed a place at AFCON 2027 as one of the tournament's three co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, meaning only the highest-finishing non-host team in the group will advance.

After three matchdays, Nigeria sit second, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, with Madagascar also still in contention for the single qualification spot available.

Chelle sends message to players

Legit.ng previously reported about Chelle’s message to the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Tanzania.

Nigeria’s qualification hopes remain alive after Guinea-Bissau dropped points, but the Super Eagles must win without injured striker Victor Osimhen. Can Chelle’s players put their heavy defeat behind them and take control of their campaign?

Source: Legit.ng