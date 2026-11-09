Eric Chelle named 25 Super Eagles players for Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Tanzania in November

Nigeria sit second in Group L on three points after mixed results in their opening two qualifier games

Several key players had contrasting club outings, with one new invitee already catching the eye with an assist

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has called up 25 Super Eagles players for matchdays three and four of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles is set to face co-hosts, the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, in a double-header during the November international break.

Eric Chelle invites 25 Super Eagles players to face Tanzania. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

Tanzania have already secured their place in the tournament as co-hosts, while Nigeria currently sit second in Group L on three points, following a 2-1 victory over Madagascar and a 3-0 defeat to group leaders Guinea-Bissau in September.

Legit.ng assesses the performance of all invited players for their clubs during their final games before the international break.

How Super Eagles stars performed

Goalkeepers

Among the three goalkeepers invited, Francis Uzoho started and played the full 90 minutes in ALS Omonia's 4-2 defeat to Pafos in the Cypriot League. Stanley Nwabali's most recent outing, on October 31, saw him keep a clean sheet as Chippa United beat Stellenbosch 2-0 away. Arthur Okonkwo did not feature in Charlton's 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Defenders

Calvin Bassey captained Fulham to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United, while Chibuike Nwaiwu contributed a clean sheet and an assist as Trabzonspor defeated Alanyaspor 2-0. Semi Ajayi was solid for Hull City before going off injured, with Arsenal scoring just three minutes after his substitution. His availability for the qualifiers remains unclear.

Ola Aina was left out of the squad entirely for Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win over Manchester City. Benjamin Frederick also missed out on Brentford's 2-0 loss to Brighton. Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel both spent the full match on the bench for their respective clubs. Abdullahi Bewene played all 90 minutes in Banik Ostrava's 3-1 win over Zbrojovka Brno.

Midfielders

Alex Iwobi was Fulham's standout performer in the Newcastle draw, earning the highest rating among his teammates, as noted by Sofascore. Captain Wilfred Ndidi came off the pitch after 70 minutes during Besiktas' 3-0 win over Genclerbirligi. Tochukwu Nnadi played the full game in Olympique Marseille's 2-1 victory over RC Lens, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru featured for an hour in SS Lazio's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

As noted by NFF, new invitee Suleiman Mubarak impressed by registering an assist during Slavia Praha's 4-1 win over Artis. Alhassan Yusuf, however, only saw 30 minutes of action in New England Revolution's 1-0 defeat to Orlando.

Attackers

In attack, Tolu Arokodare scored an early goal to contribute to AFC Ajax's 2-2 draw against FC Twente, continuing a strong run of form for the club. Moses Simon played 66 minutes in Paris FC's 1-0 win over AJ Auxerre, and Moses Usor provided an assist in LASK's 4-2 victory over Reid.

Ademola Lookman remained on the bench throughout Atletico Madrid's 2-1 home loss to Barcelona. Taiwo Awoniyi featured for 87 minutes in Coventry City's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Everton.

Akor Adams completed 90 minutes for Venezia in a 2-1 win over Udinese, though he failed to register a goal or assist, with dropped goalkeeper Maduka Okoye lining up in the opposing goal.

Notable absentees from Super Eagles squad

Legit.ng previously reported the notable absentees from the Super Eagles squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifier matches against Tanzania.

Victor Osimhen misses out again due to injury, while other names were surprisingly excluded despite having great form for their clubs.

Source: Legit.ng