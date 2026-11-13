Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle praised Tolu Arokodare after the striker came off the bench to score against Tanzania

Nigeria secured a crucial 3-1 win over the Taifa Stars in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

The result lifted the Super Eagles to second place in Group L, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has lavished praise on striker Tolu Arokodare following Nigeria's 3-1 victory over Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, describing him as a world-class finisher when played inside the penalty area.

The win, played on matchday three of Group L, keeps Nigeria firmly in the running for a place at the continental tournament scheduled to be co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda next year.

Tolu Arokodare delivered match-winning performance against Tanzania. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Alhassan Yusuf gave the Super Eagles a dream start by putting them ahead in the second minute, but Tanzania levelled through Alphonce Masanga to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The game changed in Nigeria's favour after the interval, with Chelle rearranging his attack following the injury of Ademola Lookman, who was withdrawn late in the first half.

Moses Simon came on to replace Lookman, and Chelle later brought on Moses Usor and Arokodare in the second half.

The changes paid off almost immediately. Arokodare got himself on the score sheet in the 52nd minute before he and Usor combined to put the tie to bed in the 60th minute, completing a comfortable 3-1 win for the Eagles.

Chelle's message to Arokodare

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Chelle was full of admiration for the Genk forward's ability to convert chances in tight spaces.

"If you give him the ball in the box, he's one of the best strikers in the world," the Franco-Malian coach said.

The victory moved Nigeria into second place in Group L on points, sitting one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who could only manage a 1-1 draw against Madagascar in their own matchday three fixture.

With the second leg against Tanzania set for Zanzibar on November 17, Chelle will be hopeful that Arokodare carries his current form into that fixture as the Eagles push for qualification.

Arokodare delivers his promise

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Arokodare delivered on his promise of stepping up for the Super Eagles in the absence of Victor Osimhen.

The AFC Ajax loanee, who has been in hot form in the Eredivisie, promised to replicate his club form in the national team, and he did just that.

Source: Legit.ng