The UK government published updated guidance outlining an additional condition applicants must satisfy under the five-year naturalisation route

Applicants face scrutiny over their future intentions, including whether a partner lives abroad or whether they plan extended stays outside the UK

Certain categories of applicants travelling abroad for work or studies may still qualify despite the new residency requirement

The UK government has set an additional condition that foreigners applying for British citizenship must meet, requiring applicants under the five-year naturalisation route to confirm they intend to continue living in the UK if their application succeeds.

Under guidance published by the UK government, applicants who apply under section 6(1) must demonstrate that the UK will remain their principal place of residence.

The UK sets a new condition for foreigners seeking to become British citizens. Photo credit: Anna Barclay, Wiktor Szymanowicz

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The guidance covers what factors may raise doubts about that intention and what circumstances can still allow an application to proceed.

British citizenship: What could raise doubt about your intention?

Meeting the standard absence requirements will generally be enough to show that an applicant intends to remain in the UK, but the government says this is not always the case.

Certain circumstances can undermine that position, including having a partner who lives outside the UK or who plans to do so, and having been absent from the country for six months or more in the recent past.

The guidance makes clear that neither of these factors automatically leads to a refusal. However, an applicant in either situation may be asked to provide additional supporting information before a decision is made.

The UK government also warned that any applicant who indicates, at the time of applying, that they are currently abroad or plan to travel abroad for more than six consecutive months will usually not be successful in their application.

British citizenship: Who is exempt from the rule?

The guidance carves out limited exceptions for applicants whose extended time outside the UK is tied to specific circumstances.

These include people doing voluntary work overseas, such as with the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), those studying, training, or working abroad as a necessary step in pursuing a profession, vocation, or occupation based in the UK, and those whose absences follow an established pattern linked to employment at sea, provided they remain primarily based in the UK.

Outside these exceptions, the expectation is firm: applicants must show a clear and credible intention to make the UK their long-term home.

Legit.ng reported that the UK set the travel limits for foreigners seeking to become British citizens.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK published the official cost of its 10-year British passport for applicants.

UK sets age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published an age requirement for foreigners applying for British citizenship.

Children below that age are not excluded from British citizenship altogether, but they must follow a separate registration process and satisfy the relevant criteria applicable to minors.

The guidance also confirms that an adult's naturalisation application and a child's registration application can be submitted at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng