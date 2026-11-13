Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare admitted he has not replicated his Ajax goalscoring form for Nigeria ahead of the Tanzania qualifier

Arokodare has scored 13 goals and four assists in 17 appearances for Ajax this season but is yet to find his feet in front of goal for the national team

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday needing maximum points after falling three points behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau

Tolu Arokodare has acknowledged the gap between his club form and his output for Nigeria while pledging to shoulder more responsibility against Tanzania, with Victor Osimhen and George Ilenikhena both unavailable for Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Super Eagles striker's record at club level stands in sharp contrast to his contributions for the national team, where goals have been harder to come by.

Tolu Arokodare has opened up about his struggles in front of goal for the national team ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania. Photo credit: ACL Sports

Source: Twitter

As seen on Transfermarkt, Arokodare, who joined Dutch giants Ajax on loan during the summer, has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists across 17 appearances in all competitions.

Arokodare opens up on international struggles

Speaking ahead of the Tanzania clash, the former Genk striker was candid about the difference in his performances.

"I would say yes I am having a really good start with Ajax and I haven't really scored as much with the Super Eagles," he said.

He was quick to add, however, that he still believes he has played his part for the team regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

"I think it is fair to say every time I have come here, play or not play, I have done my part, which is helping and supporting the team," Arokodare said.

"Helping my teammates if I am playing and if I am not playing. In the training, I have helped them. We help each other improve."

The Ajax striker pointed to the fundamental differences between club and international football as a factor in his contrasting returns.

"Obviously, the goals have been coming as much as they do in club side football. Like we all know, playing for your country and club is different. Different style and dynamics," he said.

Arokodare vows to help Super Eagles

Rather than dwell on what has not worked, Arokodare said he is focused on staying in the right mindset as he looks to bridge the gap between his club and international records.

"I just have to keep working and staying patient and positive hoping that I would be able to replicate the same that I do for my club," he said.

His words carry added weight given the absences of Osimhen and Ilenikhena, which means Arokodare is likely to carry the bulk of Nigeria's attacking burden in Uyo.

What Nigeria need against Tanzania

Friday's fixture is a must-win for the Super Eagles.

A poor result in Bissau on matchday two left Nigeria second in Group L, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, per SportsMole.

Tanzania sit at the bottom of the group, though they have already secured participation at the 2027 tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

That detail makes the fixture all the more complicated.

With one qualification slot effectively locked in by the co-hosts, Nigeria must win to put themselves in a strong position to finish top of the group and avoid any further stumbles in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

The pressure is on Arokodare to deliver at the national level what he has done so routinely for Ajax this season.

How Nigerian strikers have performed without Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s absence from Nigeria’s November squad and the three strikers coach Eric Chelle has called up to lead the attack.

Osimhen has scored 35 goals in 45 appearances for the Super Eagles, more than Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare and Taiwo Awoniyi have managed combined.

Source: Legit.ng