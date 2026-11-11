Suspected bandits shot and killed Ibrahim Saidu, MACBAN chairman in Takum LGA, at his home on Sunday

Taraba police confirmed the attack and said the gunmen arrived at the scene on a motorcycle

Police have launched an investigation and are calling on residents to stay calm and avoid reprisal actions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Takum, Taraba State - Suspected bandits have shot dead Ibrahim Saidu, the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Victor Mshelizah, the police spokesperson in Taraba, said armed men attacked Saidu at his home on Sunday, November 8, 2026, fatally shooting him before fleeing the scene.

Suspected bandits kill Ibrahim Saidu, Takum’s MACBAN chairman, at his home. Photo credit: BEA

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Mshelizah confirmed the killing in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Mshelizah said early information gathered by the command showed that the attackers rode to the residence on a motorcycle before carrying out the assault.

Police launch investigation

The Taraba State Police Command has since opened an investigation into the killing. Mshelizah said the aim is to establish exactly what happened, identify those responsible, and ensure they face justice.

"The command is also working in collaboration with other security agencies to strengthen security in the affected area and prevent any possible breakdown of law and order," he said.

Mshelizah appealed to residents of the affected communities, particularly Saidu's family, associates, and supporters, to remain calm and avoid any actions that could worsen tensions or trigger reprisal attacks.

He also warned the public against spreading unverified information or rumours that could compromise the investigation or threaten peaceful coexistence in the area.

"Anyone with credible information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to approach the police or other appropriate security agencies," Mshelizah added.

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed Miyetti Allah chairman, Ardo Muhammad, and his companion in Benue State.

Police say the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and have opened an investigation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Gunmen shoot Miyetti Allah chairman in night attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen shot the MACBAN chairman in Langai Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday night, October 17, 2026.

The victim, Alhaji Yakubu, survived the attack but sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Plateau State MACBAN Chairman Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo confirmed the shooting and said an investigation was underway.

Source: Legit.ng