SMEDAN and Zoho are offering digital credits to 25,000 Nigerian businesses, with the programme valued at up to ₦20 billion

Eligible MSMEs can access more than 60 business apps, plus training and technical support to help them use the tools

Applicants need a valid 16-digit SMEDAN certificate ID and should apply through official channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has opened applications for 25,000 Nigerian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to benefit from digital credits worth up to ₦20 billion.

The initiative, launched in partnership with global cloud software provider Zoho, aims to ease the financial burden on small businesses struggling with rising operating costs and limited access to modern technology.

Relief for MSMEs as SMEDAN and Zoho unveil N20 billion credit. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Under the programme, eligible entrepreneurs will receive digital wallet credits to access business management applications designed to improve productivity, financial recordkeeping, customer engagement and daily operations.

The intervention comes as many Nigerian businesses face mounting pressure from inflation, high energy costs and other operational challenges.

Rather than providing direct cash grants, the scheme offers credits that participating businesses can use to access selected digital services.

SMEDAN lists benefits for Nigerian businesses

According to the programme details, successful applicants will gain access to more than 60 Zoho cloud-based applications covering various aspects of business management.

Among the available tools are Zoho Workplace, which provides professional business email, document management and team collaboration services.

Another application, Bigin by Zoho CRM, helps small businesses organise customer information, manage sales activities and track potential business opportunities.

Zoho Books also offers accounting solutions that allow entrepreneurs to monitor income, record expenses, generate invoices and manage financial transactions.

These services could help business owners reduce administrative costs and improve efficiency without making substantial upfront investments in software.

Beyond the digital credits, the partnership includes workshops, training sessions and technical assistance to help beneficiaries understand and effectively use the applications.

Who qualifies for SMEDAN digital credits?

The programme targets Nigerian micro, small and medium-sized businesses seeking to adopt digital solutions or improve their existing operations.

A major requirement is a valid 16-digit SMEDAN certificate identification number, which will be used to verify applicants.

Business owners who have not registered with SMEDAN must complete the agency's free registration process before proceeding with their applications.

However, possessing a SMEDAN certificate does not automatically guarantee access to the credits, as participation remains subject to eligibility verification and programme conditions.

How to apply for SMEDAN–Zoho programme

Interested business owners can begin their applications through the agency's official website.

The application process involves four steps:

Visit the official SMEDAN website and register your business free of charge if you do not already have a certificate. Obtain your valid 16-digit SMEDAN certificate ID. Open the SMEDAN–Zoho application portal and enter your certificate number for verification. Complete the Zoho onboarding process and select the business applications available under the programme.

Applicants should use only official registration channels and avoid individuals demanding payment to facilitate access.

SMEDAN and Zoho reveal N20 billion credit for small business owners. Credit: SMEDAN

Source: UGC

Why the initiative matters for MSMEs

For small businesses operating with limited resources, expensive digital subscriptions can discourage investment in technology.

The SMEDAN–Zoho partnership seeks to address this challenge by making essential business software more accessible.

With 25,000 enterprises targeted, the initiative could help more Nigerian entrepreneurs improve recordkeeping, strengthen customer relationships and compete in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Source: Legit.ng