Music executive E-Money revealed he wants to step into the boxing ring himself and issued an open challenge to anyone who matches his calibre

E-Money spoke about the growing power of combat sports in Nigerian entertainment , saying boxing is now taking centre stage

The businessman confirmed that another major celebrity boxing showcase is being planned for December, featuring big names

Music executive and businessman Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, has thrown down the gauntlet, and this time, it is personal.

The entertainment heavyweight, who plays a central role in the Chaos in the Ring celebrity boxing series, has declared that he is ready to lace up his gloves if the right opponent comes forward.

Billionaire E-Money shares willingness to face opponents in boxing ring. Credit: iamemoney

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, November 11, E-Money did not hold back on his ambitions inside the ring.

"Honestly speaking, I would love to step into the ring myself if I can find a worthy match," he said. "If you know anyone who matches my caliber, let me know and let them come forward. I am ready."

The businessman also used the platform to reflect on how dramatically the boxing scene in Nigeria has shifted in recent years. Where the sport once struggled to hold public attention, E-Money believes it has now carved out a permanent space in the country's entertainment landscape.

"It is actually taking over the entertainment space," he stated. "Initially in Nigeria, nobody really paid attention to boxing; when you talked about the sport, people would just ignore it — including myself. But when they brought me on board, I got deeply interested. In fact, this is the next big thing in entertainment."

His comments come as celebrity boxing continues to pull in large audiences across the continent, with high-profile matchups drawing the kind of excitement previously reserved for music concerts and award shows.

Beyond his personal challenge, E-Money also confirmed that the Chaos in the Ring series is not slowing down. A major event is already in the works for December, and while he kept the specific match-ups under wraps, he promised that the lineup will feature some of the country's biggest personalities.

He added that the upcoming showcase is set to further cement boxing's place as a mainstream fixture in Nigerian entertainment, rather than a one-off novelty.

Billionaire E-Money confirms a major celebrity boxing event for December. Credit: iamemoney

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls reporting that content creator Carter Efe in October proved himself in the celebrity boxing ring after defeating rapper Speed Darlington.

E-Money gifts Peller and Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that E-Money gave Peller a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla and also handed Carter Efe £5,000 to repair his damaged car.

This happened after both streamers visited his residence to apologise following a viral video where they were seen smashing each other’s car windscreens with stones.

E-Money expressed displeasure over their actions but still supported them, calling for another car to be given to Peller while also giving Carter Efe money.

Source: Legit.ng