Borussia Dortmund's official supporters' department condemned Felix Nmecha's goal celebration linked to the evangelical network Ballers in God

German Football Association sporting director Rudi Voller confirmed he would hold talks with Nmecha after the matter became a public issue

Dortmund backed Nmecha's behaviour at the club but said they would address the concerns raised by fans after the international break

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has become the centre of a religious and social values controversy in Germany after his goal celebration during a match against Elversberg drew sharp criticism from the club's official supporters' department.

The Nigerian-born Germany international performed a gesture called "The King's Return" after scoring, removing an imaginary crown from his head and placing it on the pitch.

After getting on the scoresheet in Dortmund's 2-1 win over SV Elversberg, Nmecha kneeled down, removed an imaginary crown and placed it on the ground. Photo by Ina Fassbender

Source: Getty Images

The move is linked to a campaign by Ballers in God, a network of Christian footballers that uses the sport as a platform to promote Christian beliefs and lifestyle.

Dortmund fan group condemns Nmecha

The club's official supporters' department issued a formal rebuke, saying Nmecha's celebration amounted to an endorsement of "religious networks that, under the guise of faith, spread a worldview in which people are devalued or excluded because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, lifestyle, or personal decisions," The Washington Post reports.

The department pointed to investigations carried out by German broadcasters including ARD, the magazine MONITOR, and the sports programme Sportschau, which documented claims that homosexuality was described as a sin and pregancy elimination labelled "Satan's plan" within circles connected to the Ballers in God network.

The statement said the criticism was "expressly not" about Nmecha's right to hold religious beliefs, but about distancing the club from ideologies they regard as incompatible with Dortmund's values of openness and diversity.

Dortmund released their own response on Sunday, writing that "different personal convictions are part of a diverse society," while insisting Nmecha had "behaved respectfully since his first day at Borussia Dortmund."

The Bundesliga club confirmed it would hold direct talks with the player after the ongoing international break.

Nmecha and Voller respond

Nmecha addressed the furore on Monday, November 9, saying the celebration had caused "misunderstandings" and was not meant to promote himself or any organisation.

"It is about laying my 'crown' before the soon coming King and pointing to Jesus, my hope and strength," he wrote.

"My message has never been about promoting intolerance, discrimination, or hate in any form. As Christians, our message is one of love and respect for everyone, regardless of where they come from, what they believe, or what their worldview may be."

According to The Athletic, Rudi Voller, sporting director of the German Football Association, confirmed he would speak with Nmecha following the matter becoming public.

Speaking on the Kerners II podcast hosted by Johannes B. Kerner, Voller described the player as "a thoroughly good person" who had performed outstandingly at the World Cup both on and off the pitch.

"We shouldn't make too much of it," Voller said, adding that talks would follow in a manner similar to Dortmund's approach.

This is not the first time Nmecha's faith has sparked debate in Germany.

In 2023, while still at Wolfsburg, he reshared an Instagram post from a right-wing Christian account at the start of Pride Month that equated Pride with Satan.

He later wrote that he loved "all people" and did not discriminate against anyone, but a group of Dortmund fans still protested outside the club's headquarters when he signed that summer.

Dortmund wonderkid chooses to play for Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported Nigeria’s future attacking options may just have received a major lift after Lukas Uchenna Heavens, a 17-year-old forward formerly in Borussia Dortmund’s academy, reportedly chose to represent the Super Eagles instead of Germany.

The highly rated teenager, who was born in Essen to Nigerian parents, is currently without a club after leaving Dortmund’s setup.

Source: Legit.ng