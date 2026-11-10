Indonesia Sets Minimum Age Requirement for Foreigners to Get Special Retirement Residency Visa
- Indonesia's immigration authority introduced Visa Index E33E, a temporary stay visa designed specifically for foreign retirees aged 55 and older
- The retirement visa allows holders to live in Indonesia for up to five years without needing an individual or corporate sponsor
- Holders of the visa can bring family members along and are permitted to enter and exit Indonesia freely throughout the duration of their stay permit
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Indonesia has introduced a dedicated retirement residency visa aimed at foreign nationals who want to settle in the country long-term, and the government has set a firm age threshold for eligibility.
The Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration has established Visa Index E33E as a Temporary Stay Visa open only to foreigners aged 55 and above.
The key distinction from many other residency options is that applicants do not require a sponsor — neither a company nor a private individual — to qualify, provided they can satisfy the immigration guarantee requirement.
Indonesia introduces Golden Visa with long-term residency, lists 5 categories of eligible foreigners
What the Indonesia retirement visa covers
Once granted, the visa permits holders to reside in Indonesia for an initial period of up to five years. After that, the permit can be extended, though the total cumulative stay in the country must not exceed ten years. Holders also have the option to convert to a different category of stay permit should their circumstances change.
Day-to-day, the visa covers activities such as tourism, shopping, and visiting family or friends. Should a holder wish to work, study, or take on other activities, those plans must be reported to the immigration office that issued the stay permit.
Holders are also allowed to bring their family members to live with them in Indonesia, subject to relevant immigration rules, and they can travel in and out of the country freely without needing to apply for a new visa each time.
Indonesia retirement visa: No sponsor needed
The absence of a sponsorship requirement is a notable feature of this visa category. Many residency pathways in other countries require applicants to be tied to a local employer or guarantor, which can complicate matters for retirees who have no professional connections in the destination country.
Indonesia's E33E removes that barrier for those who meet the financial guarantee standards set by immigration authorities.
The ten-year maximum stay, combined with the option to convert to another permit type, also gives holders a degree of flexibility that makes it a practical long-term option for retirees considering a move to Southeast Asia.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Who Indonesia Golden Visa is designed for
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Indonesia's immigration authority described the Golden Visa as a pathway built for talented individuals who meet defined criteria.
Specific eligibility requirements and application resources are available through Indonesia's official immigration portal, where interested applicants can review which visa type fits their profile before submitting online.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng