Canada's Minister of Immigration announced on November 9, 2026 that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot would become a permanent programme

The permanent programme builds on a pilot that saw over 12,500 candidates and their families admitted to smaller Canadian communities since 2019

Canada has set aside 5,500 admission spaces for the programme under its 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent programme, creating a lasting pathway for skilled foreign workers to settle in smaller communities struggling to fill persistent labour shortages.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, announced the decision on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

Canada makes rural immigration pathway permanent after more than 12,500 arrivals. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) X handle @CitImmCanada on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The programme will initially continue with the 14 communities already taking part in the pilot phase, with expansion to other communities planned for a later date.

What the permanent programme covers

The employer- and community-led initiative is built to match the specific workforce needs of rural Canada, linking newcomers and their families with local employers and community support systems to encourage long-term settlement.

Under Canada's 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan, 5,500 admission spaces have been set aside for the new permanent Rural Community Immigration Programme.

The government said the programme would work alongside broader efforts to stabilise immigration numbers, reduce the temporary resident population and keep skilled workers already living in Canadian communities.

Diab said the government recognised that a uniform approach to immigration did not serve rural Canada well.

"Our government understands that rural communities play a critical role in powering Canada's economy. At the same time, many face real challenges finding the workers they need.

"That's why we're transitioning our successful rural immigration pilot into a permanent program — helping smaller communities attract and retain essential workers who deliver services and drive economic growth," she said.

What the programme has already achieved

The permanent programme follows two earlier initiatives: the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which ran from 2019 to 2024, and the Rural Community Immigration Pilot introduced in 2025.

More than 2,800 employers participated in the first pilot, bringing over 12,500 candidates and their family members into smaller and rural communities across Canada.

Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities vetted and designated more than 1,950 trusted employers facing labour shortages that could not be filled locally.

Those employers went on to issue more than 4,700 job offers and community recommendations. IRCC said the programme had helped ease shortages in key sectors including healthcare, education, and sales and services.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Sean Fraser, said the impact in Pictou County had been clear.

"We've seen the difference this program makes here in Pictou County. It's helping local businesses keep workers they need, people who've become our neighbours and friends, and want to build their lives here," Fraser said.

Secretary of State for Rural Development, Buckley Belanger, added that the programme acknowledged the distinct labour needs of rural, northern and remote communities, where strategic immigration pathways could fill gaps that local workers could not.

IRCC said eligibility criteria for future communities wishing to join the programme would be shared through a separate announcement.

The department also noted that the Provincial Nominee Programme and Express Entry remain available as other pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence in Canada.

Canada opens doors to 1,000 new permanent residents

Meanwhile, Legit.g also reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada conducted a Canadian Experience Class draw on August 18, 2026.

The August 18 round set a minimum CRS score of 523, higher than the 516 cut-off recorded in the previous CEC draw on August 5, 2026.

Canada has issued over 113,000 Express Entry invitations so far in 2026, with a large share going to CEC candidates.

Source: Legit.ng