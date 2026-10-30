Forbes placed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among billionaires in 2026, but one footballer holds a clear financial edge over the other

Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian deal at Al-Nassr is a key factor in how his annual earnings compare to Messi's Inter Miami contract

The two footballers have taken different approaches to building wealth outside the sport, from hotels to real estate and brand partnerships

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football for nearly two decades, collecting trophies, shattering scoring records and signing contracts that have rewritten the sport's financial history.

In 2026, both men had crossed into billionaire territory, but a gap exists between their fortunes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's success has translated into enormous personal fortunes, with both superstars reaching billionaire status. Photos by Icon Sportswire and Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Forbes estimated Ronaldo's net worth at $1.2 billion as of October 29, 2026, while Messi's stood at $1.1 billion in September 2026.

The $100 million difference is relatively narrow given the scale of their wealth, but their contrasting salaries, brand deals and business choices reveal how each man built his fortune.

Ronaldo's Saudi contract drives his wealth

Ronaldo's financial position is built on an extraordinary contract with Al-Nassr.

Forbes estimates the Saudi club pays the Portuguese forward more than $200 million annually, making it one of the most lucrative deals in sporting history.

For the 2026 season, the publication put his total projected earnings at $300 million, with $235 million coming from football and $65 million from commercial activity.

Ronaldo also became the first active athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings before taxes and agents' fees.

His commercial partners include Nike, Binance, Herbalife, Panini and Therabody, with his Nike agreement widely regarded as one of the most valuable sponsorship arrangements in football.

Beyond endorsements, Ronaldo has built the CR7 brand across clothing, fragrances, watches and gym facilities, and co-owns the Pestana CR7 hotel chain, which has properties in several cities.

His investments also include a stake in health technology company Whoop and a reported 25 per cent stake in Spanish club UD Almería.

How Messi built his billion-dollar fortune

Messi's wealth traces a different path, shaped by his years at Barcelona, a spell at Paris Saint-Germain and his current contract with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Forbes also estimates his total 2026 earnings at $140 million, split evenly between on-field income and off-field activities.

His guaranteed compensation at Inter Miami stands at $28.3 million, according to figures from the MLS Players Association.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner holds endorsement deals with Adidas, Mastercard, Michelob Ultra and Lay's, with his Adidas lifetime deal, signed in 2017, remaining a cornerstone of his commercial income.

Away from football, Messi has invested in MiM Hotels, a boutique chain in Spain and Andorra, and Edificio Rostower Socimi, a real estate venture.

He also owns Spanish club UE Cornellà and co-founded Uruguayan side Deportivo LSM alongside former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez.

Who earns more in 2026?

On every major financial measure, Ronaldo currently leads. His estimated net worth of $1.2 billion exceeds Messi's $1.1 billion, and his projected 2026 earnings of $300 million are more than double Messi's $140 million.

In terms of on-field pay, Ronaldo's $235 million edges Messi's $70 million, though Forbes notes that Messi's off-field earnings of $70 million slightly edge Ronaldo's $65 million from commercial activities.

The gap is primarily a product of Ronaldo's Saudi contract, which provides a salary few sporting deals in history have matched.

Ronaldo declares himself GOAT ahead of Messi

Legit.ng previously reported about Ronaldo’s claim that he is the greatest footballer in history, pointing to his goal-scoring record as proof.

The Al-Nassr forward is closing in on 1,000 career goals, but his claim places him ahead of legends such as Messi, Pelé and Diego Maradona in football’s long-running debate.

Source: Legit.ng