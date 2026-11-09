Indonesia launched the E33 Special Residency Visa, allowing foreigners to live in the country for up to 10 years without needing a sponsor

Applicants must commit to depositing at least USD 130,000 in a state-owned bank or purchasing property worth at least USD 1 million

The visa permits holders to work, study, bring family members, and move in and out of Indonesia freely during the stay period

Indonesia has introduced a special residency visa category that allows foreign nationals to settle in the country for up to a decade without needing an individual or corporate sponsor.

The visa, listed under index E33 on Indonesia's official immigration portal, is classified as a Temporary Stay Visa and is designed for foreigners who want long-term residency but do not have a local sponsor to back their application.

Indonesia lists conditions for foreigners to get special residency visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the Indonesia special residency visa allows

Holders of the E33 visa are permitted to engage in a wide range of activities during their stay. These include tourism, shopping, and visiting family or friends. Beyond leisure, holders may also work or study, provided they report those activities to the immigration office that issued their stay permit.

One notable benefit is family inclusion. Visa holders can bring immediate family members to reside with them in Indonesia, subject to the country's immigration regulations. The visa also grants multiple-entry privileges, meaning holders can travel in and out of the country freely without applying for a new visa each time.

Stay durations are available in two options: five years or ten years, calculated from the date of the entry stamp at the immigration border. The permit can be extended, though the total cumulative stay must not exceed ten years, after which it may be converted to a different permit type.

Financial requirements for Indonesia special residency visa

While no sponsor is required, applicants must meet a financial commitment known as an Immigration Guarantee within 90 days of their Temporary Stay Permit being granted.

There are two ways to satisfy this requirement. The first is depositing at least USD 130,000 into a personal account held with a state-owned bank in Indonesia. The second option is purchasing an apartment or condominium unit in the country valued at a minimum of USD 1,000,000.

The commitment must be declared at the time of application and then proven with documentation within that 90-day window. Importantly, the value of the financial guarantee must be maintained throughout the entire period that the stay permit remains valid.

A few additional conditions apply. The visa itself is valid for 90 days from issuance and must be used within that window, or a fresh application will be required. Upon arrival, immigration officers automatically issue the Temporary Stay Permit and a re-entry permit at the border.

Visa holders are prohibited from overstaying their authorised period, engaging in work outside the scope of their permit, or conducting commercial sales activities unless those activities form part of their officially approved employment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng