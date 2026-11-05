Nigeria's Flamingos made history by defeating Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

CAF celebrated the Flamingos as the first African side ever to reach the final of the competition

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo also sent a congratulatory message to the squad ahead of their final

Nigeria's U-17 women's national team, the Flamingos, have made history by reaching the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time, following a commanding 3-1 victory over Brazil in the semi-final.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) was quick to celebrate the milestone, hailing the Flamingos as the first African team in history to qualify for the final of the competition.

Flamingos reached the final of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup for the first time in history after defeating Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final. Photo by Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

Flamingos dismantle Brazil with clinical finishing

According to FIFA's official website, Queen Joseph broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, putting Nigeria ahead.

Awawu Bashiru then extended the lead in the 71st minute before completing her brace nine minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.

Brazil pulled one back, but Nigeria's 3-1 margin held, sending the Flamingos into the final and into the history books.

The achievement builds on the team's performance at the 2022 edition of the tournament, where they claimed the bronze medal.

This time, however, they go a step further, with a shot at the ultimate prize.

CAF celebrates Nigeria's historic feat

Following the result, CAF's Women's Football page on X erupted in celebration.

The continental football body posted:

"AFRICA, MAKE SOME NOISE! THE FLAMINGOS ARE WORLD CUP FINALISTS! 🤯💚"

The message reflected the significance of the moment not just for Nigeria, but for African football as a whole, with no team from the continent having previously reached this stage of the competition.

Nigeria to face Japan in the final

The Flamingos will now face Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, with the opportunity to win their first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo added his voice to the chorus of congratulations, describing the victory over Brazil as a remarkable achievement, per Channels.

He praised the players for their determination, tactical discipline, teamwork, and fighting spirit throughout the competition.

Okpebholo said the Flamingos had shown the kind of resilience that Nigerians are proud of, adding that their run to the final had brought joy and renewed hope to football fans across the country.

The governor urged the team to stay focused and disciplined as they prepared for the final, expressing his confidence in their ability to go all the way and return home with the trophy.

FIFA sends message to Flamingos

Legit.ng previously reported FIFA sent a special congratulatory message to Nigeria’s Flamingos, who made history by beating Brazil 3-1 to reach the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final.

They are the first African team to reach the final, where they will face Japan on Saturday, November 7, with a chance to win their first title.

Source: Legit.ng