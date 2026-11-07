The Flamingos face Japan in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco

Nigeria's path to the final included a stunning 3-1 victory over defending champions DPR Korea and a dominant semi-final win against Brazil

Football fans can watch the historic clash live and free through FIFA+ and DAZN

Nigeria's Flamingos will face Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 on Saturday, November 7, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Mohammed VI Complex Pitch-3 in Rabat, Morocco.

The match will be the 52nd and final game of the tournament, and history will be made regardless of the result.

Nigeria’s Flamingos will face Japan on Saturday in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. Photo by Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

As seen on FIFA's official website, it is the first time Nigeria and Japan have met at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and the first time either country has faced the other in a World Cup final at any level.

How to watch Nigeria vs Japan final

Nigerian fans and supporters across Africa can catch the action through FIFA's official platforms.

The final will be available to watch live and free on FIFA+, with streaming also accessible via DAZN, ensuring that supporters do not miss what could be the most significant match in Nigerian women's football history.

How Nigeria got to the final

The Flamingos' path to the final was far from straightforward.

They opened the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Poland, and a narrow win over Puerto Rico did little to raise expectations for Akeem Busari's side, Afrik-Foot reports.

The turning point came when Nigeria beat defending champions DPR Korea 3-1, one of the biggest results of the entire competition.

That victory gave the Flamingos a belief that carried them through subsequent wins over Mexico and Venezuela.

In the semi-finals, Nigeria produced their most complete performance yet, defeating Brazil 3-1.

The Flamingos dominated throughout, registering 35 shots to Brazil's seven.

Awawu Bashiru was the standout performer, scoring twice in what was her first start of the tournament.

What Nigeria faces in the final

Japan arrive at the final in formidable shape.

They won every group-stage game without conceding a single goal and have looked sharp throughout the competition.

Their semi-final against DPR Korea went to penalties after a dramatic comeback, but that resilience underlines the quality Nigeria will face on Saturday.

Nigeria, however, already proved earlier in the tournament that top Asian opposition can be beaten.

That 3-1 win over DPR Korea provides real confidence as the Flamingos prepare for the biggest occasion in the team's history.

A win on Saturday would make Nigeria world champions at this level for the first time ever, and the first African nation to claim the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.

FIFA sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos, who defeated Brazil 3-1 to become the first African team to reach the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final.

Now, the young Nigerians are one win away from claiming the country’s first title at the tournament when they face Japan on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng