Finland's immigration authority has set the official fee for residence permits, including those based on family relations

Applicants who choose the electronic route through the e-service portal pay a different amount from those applying through other means

The difference between the two application methods could save applicants a significant amount of money

Finland has published the official fees applicants must pay when applying for a residence permit, including permits based on family relations.

Applicants who submit their residence permit applications through traditional means will pay 800 euros.

Finland sets residence permit fees at €800 for paper applications and €750 through the e-service. Photo credit: Tacca/Getty

Source: Getty Images

This fee covers residence permits across categories, including those tied to family relations.

Finland residence permit fees

However, applicants who use the electronic application platform, known as the e-service, pay a reduced fee of 750 euros for the same type of permit.

The 50-euro difference makes the online route the cheaper option for anyone applying for a residence permit in Finland, including on family grounds.

The Finnish immigration process offers applicants the choice between submitting a paper-based application and using the digital e-service portal. The fee structure is designed to encourage applicants to use the online system, which is both cheaper and generally faster to process.

What applicants should know

Regardless of the method chosen, the permit category covered is the same. Both the standard and electronic application options apply to residence permits, including those sought on the basis of family relations, meaning applicants who have a qualifying family connection to a Finnish resident or citizen are eligible under either route.

Prospective applicants are advised to confirm the applicable fee before submitting their application, as fees may vary depending on the specific permit type and individual circumstances beyond what is outlined here.

Obtaining permanent residence in Finland

Legit.ng earlier reported that Finland has updated its permanent residence requirements for foreigners, introducing a standard six-year residency period alongside three separate fast-track conditions that could cut that waiting time to four years.

Source: Legit.ng