Ibukunoluwapo Akande prayed for a specific CGPA the night before he started at Covenant University in September 2022

The Computer Science graduate also held five leadership roles simultaneously while maintaining his academic performance throughout university

His final-year project explored a hybrid framework combining cloud computing and deep reinforcement learning

Ibukunoluwapo Akande, a Covenant University Computer Science graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how a prayer he said the night before his first day on campus came true down to the last decimal point.

On 18 September 2022, the eve of his resumption, Akande sat alone in his room and asked God for three things: wonderful people around him, great friendships, and a CGPA of exactly 4.75.

Covenant University graduate gets exact CGPA he prayed for years ago. Photo: LinkedIn/Ibukunoluwapo Akande

Source: UGC

Four years later, on 31 October 2026, he walked away with a First Class Honours degree and a final CGPA of 4.75 out of 5.00.

Covenant University graduate prayed for 4.75 CGPA

What makes the story particularly striking is how precise the request was. Most students pray for a first class in general terms; Akande named the number. Looking back at the moment his results were confirmed, he wrote that he could barely believe it himself.

But the academic result was only part of what he celebrated. Across his four years at the Ota-based university, Akande took on five leadership positions: President of the Nigerian Association of Computer Science Students (NACOS) in his final year, Course Representative from 200 Level through to graduation, Provost of the Ushering Unit in his final year, Protocol Sub-unit Head of the Ushering Unit in 200 Level, and Floor Chaplain and Wing Representative also in 200 Level.

He described his final year as the most demanding stretch of the journey, with NACOS, the Ushering Unit, chaplaincy duties, and his academic project all running at the same time. That pressure, he said, taught him discipline, prioritisation, and sacrifice in ways he had not anticipated when he first arrived on campus.

Covenant University first-class graduate shares project

For his final-year project, Akande investigated a hybrid framework for cloud resource management, combining cloud computing with deep reinforcement learning. He credited his supervisor, Ogbu Henry, for providing guidance and encouragement throughout the research process.

In his post, Akande expressed deep gratitude to his parents, lecturers, and mentors, singling out Franklyn Emmanuel, Oluranti Jonathan PhD, Dr Odunayo Oluwadamilola Emmanuel Osofuye, Dr Ola Iheanetu, Chukwuebuka Ejiobih, and Otavie Okuoyo for their investment in his growth.

Legit.ng reached out to Akande for an exclusive comment about his achievements.

His post drew warm reactions from peers and academics alike.

Peace Chime said:

"Congratulations bro 🎉 More heights to climb. Am glad you took up leadership roles and other activities too, not just concentrating on a first class only, now you know better that you can perform far better than you ever imagined."

Dr Azu Ezenwoke said:

"Congrat Ibukunoluwapo Akande. Just curious, do you secrety wish you had prayed for a 5.00 instead? BTW, I will be using your story in my first address to the Class of 2030/2031 tomorrow at their first TMC class."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng