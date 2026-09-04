Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ranked as the highest-paid player in the Turkish Super Lig on a £307,964 weekly salary

Mohamed Salah joined Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool and instantly became one of the top earners in the league

Richarlison sits second on the list with a reported £270,000-per-week deal at Trabzonspor, nearly tripling his Tottenham wages

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen remains the best-paid player in the Turkish Super Lig, with new arrivals Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku unable to match his £307,964 weekly wage at Galatasaray.

The Turkish top flight has steadily attracted some of Europe's biggest names in recent years, and the summer of 2026 brought another wave of high-profile signings, turning the league into one of the more competitive destinations outside the traditional European powerhouses.

Victor Osimhen is yet to be knocked off his perch as the highest-earning player in the Turkish Super Lig. Photo by Burak Kara

Source: Getty Images

Salah left Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season and joined Trabzonspor, who handed him a weekly salary of £205,309, Sports Mole reports.

The Egyptian, who scored 193 Premier League goals to become the fourth-highest scorer in the competition's history, is expected to lead the club's push for domestic honours.

Despite the headline-grabbing transfer, his earnings place him only sixth on the league's pay ladder.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao also made the move to Turkey, joining Galatasaray on a deal worth the same £205,309 per week that Salah commands at Trabzonspor.

Other highest-paid players in Turkish Super Lig

Sitting third and fourth respectively, N'Golo Kante and Ederson both earn £225,840 a week at Fenerbahce.

According to GiveMeSport, Kante moved from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia to join the Istanbul club in 2026, while Ederson arrived from Manchester City after six league titles under Pep Guardiola and has already added a Turkish Super Cup winners' medal from 2025 to his collection.

Richarlison is second on the list after agreeing a deal with Trabzonspor reported to be worth around £270,000 per week, a significant jump from his £90,000 weekly earnings at Tottenham Hotspur.

The full top ten is as follows:

1. Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, £307,964

2. Richarlison, Trabzonspor, £270,000

3. N'Golo Kante, Fenerbahce, £225,840

4. Ederson, Fenerbahce, £225,840

5. Rafael Leao, Galatasaray, £205,309

6. Mohamed Salah, Trabzonspor, £205,309

7. Leroy Sane, Galatasaray, £184,778

8. Mason Greenwood, Fenerbahce, £164,247

9. Milan Skriniar, Fenerbahce, £164,247

10. Marco Asensio, Fenerbahce, £164,247

Osimhen has been linked with a return to the Premier League on several occasions, but his current salary at Galatasaray makes a departure difficult for any potential suitor to match.

Leao sends message to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Rafael Leao's permanent transfer to Galatasaray from AC Milan, where he joins an impressive attacking lineup including Osimhen.

This move not only marks a new chapter in Leao's career but also transforms a fierce rivalry into a promising partnership as both players aim for championship glory together.

Source: Legit.ng