A psychic cat known for high-profile football predictions has weighed in on Sunday's Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga title showdown

The Metropolitano Stadium clash pits second-placed Atletico, on 28 points, against La Liga leaders Barcelona, who have 30 points

Nimbus Pronos has previously predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding weight to its latest forecast

One of the most anticipated La Liga fixtures of the season takes place at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, November 8, as second-placed Atletico Madrid face table-toppers Barcelona, and a famous psychic cat has already delivered its verdict on the outcome.

The stakes could not be higher as Barcelona currently lead La Liga with 30 points from 11 matches, having scored an extraordinary 46 goals in domestic competition this season, more than double Atletico's tally of 22.

Mysterious cat Nimbus Pronos has predicted the outcome of the La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Photo by Quality Sport Images/David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Atletico sit two points behind in second place, with nine wins, one draw, and one defeat to their name.

According to Sports Illustrated, Diego Simeone's side also boast the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just eight times.

Atletico arrive at this fixture in strong form. They have won seven consecutive league matches, a run that includes a 2-1 defeat of Real Madrid before the last international break.

A win over Barcelona would send them into the upcoming international period with significant momentum as they mount a serious challenge for a first league title since 2020-21, having finished fourth last season, 25 points behind the champions.

Barcelona's strengths and recent wobbles

Hansi Flick's side had been in sensational form at the start of the campaign, winning 11 straight matches before suffering back-to-back defeats.

A 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 20 was followed five days later by a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Since then, however, Barcelona have recovered convincingly, thrashing Alaves 6-1 in the league and beating Aston Villa 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, per Sports Mole.

History also favours the visitors. Barcelona have not lost to Atletico in a La Liga away fixture since October 2021, and Atletico have not beaten Barcelona in the league since December 2024.

That said, Atletico did knock the Catalan side out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season, demonstrating they are more than capable of rising to the occasion against their rivals.

Mysterious cat predicts outcome

Nimbus Pronos, a prediction cat that rose to prominence after correctly calling the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was presented with three feeding bowls labelled "Atletico Madrid", "Draw", and "Barcelona".

The cat walked directly to the Barcelona bowl and began eating from it, a gesture widely interpreted as a prediction of a Barcelona victory on Sunday.

Nimbus Pronos has built a reputation for high-profile football calls, and its selection of the Barcelona bowl suggests Flick's team will extend their unbeaten away run against Atletico and return to the summit of La Liga with renewed confidence.

Mysterious cat predicts El Clasico

Legit.ng previously reported about the first El Clasico of the 2026/27 season, and Nimbus Pronos' prediction when Barcelona hosted Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday, 25 October.

Barcelona had won all nine of their league matches and sat six points clear of Madrid, while feline oracle Nimbus Pronos tipped the Catalans to win.

Source: Legit.ng