MoMo PSB has announced its participation in the Federal Government’s N50,000 monthly relief payment programme for vulnerable Nigerians.

Beneficiaries selected to receive payments through the platform must dial *6710# to give consent before creating a MoMo account.

The payment service bank has urged recipients to use official channels and avoid sharing their PINs, BVNs and account details.

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MTN's MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) has announced how Nigerians selected for the Federal Government's N50,000 monthly cash support can receive their payments through its platform.

The payment service bank said it is supporting the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) by providing a secure digital channel for the disbursement of funds to eligible beneficiaries.

Nigerians expecting FG's N50,000 relief payment can now find out how to access their money through MoMo PSB. Photo: MoMo

Source: UGC

The federal government programme, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is designed to support vulnerable households facing financial pressure from rising living costs.

Under the intervention, selected beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly to help meet essential household needs.

How to access FG's N50,000 through MoMo PSB

MoMo PSB said beneficiaries selected to receive their payments through its platform would be contacted through approved channels and guided through the onboarding process.

Those receiving the funds through MoMo PSB are required to give consent by dialling *6710#.

After providing consent, beneficiaries can create a MoMo account through the MoMo PSB NG application or by dialling *671# on their MTN lines.

Once the process is completed, they can access and manage their relief payments through their MoMo accounts.

MoMo PSB explains its role in NERSI payments

Commenting on the initiative, Bode Abifarin, chief executive officer of MoMo PSB, said the company would provide a reliable payment channel for eligible Nigerians.

He said:

"Our role in this initiative is to provide a reliable and accessible payment channel through which eligible beneficiaries can receive their relief funds.

"Our digital payment infrastructure will make it easier for beneficiaries to access their payments conveniently and securely."

The company said its digital infrastructure would help beneficiaries receive their payments efficiently, regardless of their location.

Nigerians selected for FG's N50,000 relief programme can use MoMo PSB to receive and manage their funds. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

MoMo PSB warns Nigerians against N50,000 payment scams

The payment service bank advised beneficiaries to rely only on official communications regarding the government intervention.

It stressed that Nigerians do not need to pay any fees or engage third parties to access the relief support, Punch reports.

Beneficiaries were also warned against sharing sensitive financial information, including their personal identification numbers (PINs), Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) and account credentials with anyone claiming to facilitate their payments.

MoMo PSB said its participation in the programme would also support financial inclusion by connecting more Nigerians to digital financial services.

How FG selects beneficiaries for N50,000 monthly cash support

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moniepoint has clarified how the federal government obtains the phone numbers of Nigerians chosen to receive the N50,000 monthly cash support under the National Economic Recovery and Support Initiative (NERSI), as payment notifications begin reaching beneficiaries.

According to the programme's guidelines, the government draws its list of beneficiaries from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Phone numbers linked to those records are then used to send SMS notifications to successful individuals, without any need for recipients to submit a separate application.

Source: Legit.ng