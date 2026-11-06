The African Democratic Congress filed an appeal against a Federal High Court ruling delivered on November 5, 2026, in Abuja

ADC also filed for a stay of execution and formally notified INEC of both steps on November 6, warning the commission not to act prematurely

The party's director of strategic communication urged members and supporters to remain calm as campaigns continue without interruption

Abuja, FCT - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has gone to the Court of Appeal to challenge a Federal High Court ruling handed down in Abuja on November 5, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2025, a case involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and the party.

The ADC simultaneously filed an application for a stay of execution to halt any steps arising from the lower court's judgment while the appeal is being heard. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was formally notified of both filings on November 6, 2026.

ADC Warns INEC Against Pre-empting the Court

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party said the stay application had not yet been determined and called on INEC to hold back from taking any action on the matter in the meantime.

"INEC must therefore exercise restraint. It must not act as though the appeal and stay application do not exist, or take any step that could pre-empt the Court of Appeal and undermine the proper resolution of this matter," Shaibu said.

The party described the appeal as a lawful exercise of its rights and urged the electoral commission to respect the judicial process rather than move ahead with any consequential decision before the appellate court rules.

ADC Tells Members Campaigns Will Continue

Shaibu also addressed the party's members and supporters directly, asking them to stay calm and confident in the face of the legal challenge. He said the party would not be stopped from pursuing its political agenda or its legal options simultaneously.

"Our campaigns continue without interruption. There is no stopping the affordability train or our mission to make life better for Nigerians. We will keep taking our message to the people as we pursue every lawful avenue to defend our rights," he said.

The statement added that the ADC was confident the facts and the applicable law would receive a thorough hearing before the Court of Appeal, and that the party intended to see the matter through to a final resolution.

Legit.ng has previously reported on the ADC and its activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, including the ratification of its presidential candidate.

Atiku Speaks on 2027 Presidential Race After ADC Court Ruling

Meanwhile, Atiku has declared he will not step back from the 2027 presidential contest, responding to the court ruling on the ADC leadership with a defiant statement on Friday, November 6.

Legit.ng reports that in the statement, titled 'Bola Cannot Use the Courts to Escape the People's Verdict; We Are on the Ballot', Atiku argued that judicial decisions should not be confused with the wishes of ordinary Nigerians, and that no legal proceedings would push him out of the race.

Source: Legit.ng