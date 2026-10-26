PSG have 10 players nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, including reigning winner Ousmane Dembele

A fixture rescheduling conflict means the club's players and officials face a difficult choice on Monday

French authorities are bracing for major unrest this weekend, triggering a massive security mobilisation

Paris Saint-Germain's players and officials will be absent from the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday, October 26, despite the club boasting one of the largest contingents of nominees in the award's history.

The reason has nothing to do with a snub or a protest.

PSG players will miss the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London after their Ligue 1 fixture vs Lyon was moved to Monday night. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, a Ligue 1 fixture against Lyon at the Parc des Princes, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been moved to Monday following security concerns in the French capital.

With French authorities planning to deploy up to 70,000 officers in response to widespread unrest expected over the weekend, the rescheduled match falls directly in conflict with the ceremony in London.

A season of triumph for Les Parisiens

PSG arrive at this award cycle on the back of an extraordinary campaign under manager Luis Enrique.

The French club clinched a second consecutive Champions League title in May with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal, and that European success was part of a haul of five trophies across the season.

It places the Paris club firmly among the elite in world football and makes their absence from the ceremony all the more striking.

According to GiveMeSport, reigning Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele, who won the award in 2025, is among those who will miss the occasion.

He is joined on the men's nominees list by Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres and Vitinha, a remarkable 10-man shortlist from a single club.

Beyond the main award, Warren Zaire-Emery has been nominated for the men's young talent prize, goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is in contention for the best goalkeeper honour, and Luis Enrique himself has been shortlisted for men's coach of the year.

Three PSG players could still make the trip

While the bulk of the squad will remain in Paris ahead of the Lyon fixture, three individuals remain outside of that situation.

Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and club captain Marquinhos are all currently sidelined with injuries, meaning they are not required for the match and could theoretically still travel to London for the ceremony.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony has not been without controversy in recent years.

In 2024, Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid chose not to attend after the Spanish club felt the outcome, which saw Rodri claim the award, was unjust. PSG's situation this year is entirely different, driven by circumstance rather than grievance.

Other contenders for the Ballon d'Or

With PSG's leading figures largely absent, attention will fall on other contenders. Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are among those hoping to claim football's most prestigious individual honour on the night.

Mbappe, who departed PSG for Real Madrid, will be among the stars present as the ceremony unfolds in London without the club that shaped much of his career.

Supercomputer predicts 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng previously reported about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, where a supercomputer has backed Harry Kane to beat Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé to the award.

Kane’s 73 goals in 65 games have put him well ahead of his rivals, but can he turn those remarkable numbers into football’s biggest individual prize?

Source: Legit.ng