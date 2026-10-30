Ifeoma, a Nigerian content creator, documented her two-day search for her first car across multiple dealerships in Lagos

She visited several car lots but rejected vehicles over rust, colour, and a faulty engine before finally finding one that felt right

The moment she brought her Lexus ES 350 home and celebrated with her siblings quickly went viral on TikTok

Ifeoma, a Nigerian content creator known on TikTok as [@symplyify](https://www.tiktok.com/@symplyify), has sent her followers into a celebratory mood after sharing the two-day journey that led to her buying her first car, a Lexus ES 350, in Lagos.

The vlog-style video, which she posted with the caption "Come car shopping with me," followed her across filling stations, car dealership lots, a restaurant, and a hotel as she searched for the right vehicle within her budget.

The lady loves her Lexus car. Photo source: @symplyify

Source: TikTok

Two Days, Multiple Dealerships, and a Few Heartbreaks

Ifeoma (@symplyify) set off on day one with her brother, who had some knowledge of cars, determined not to make a costly mistake. Their first stop was Jeff World Wide, where a red Lexus was presented to them. She turned it down without hesitation: she disliked the colour and spotted rust on the exterior, despite the dealer's persistent attempts to convince her.

The next dealership, Bash Autos, offered a car she genuinely loved, but the asking price sat above her budget. Negotiations went nowhere, and she walked away empty-handed, wondering whether it simply was not meant to be her first car.

After a long and tiring day, she wound down with a friend named Mimi over a burger and parfait, checked into a hotel on Victoria Island that she described as giving off an "Africana vibe," and called it a night.

Day two brought fresh hope. At ICN, a mechanic she had wisely brought along flagged serious problems: a changed gear, a damaged engine, and rust underneath the chassis. That car was crossed off the list immediately.

Then she found it. A Belgium-used Lexus ES 350 in a colour she loved, with an interior she adored and air conditioning she described as "mortuary standard," high praise for Lagos heat. She knew at once this was the one. After completing the purchase, she drove straight to her parents' house, where her siblings joined in a celebration she called almost unbelievable.

"It seems unbelievable, but I couldn't have done this without God," she said in the video, adding with a laugh that she would be surviving on just garri now that she had spent on the car.

Watch Ifeoma's full car-shopping journey

Followers Celebrate Ifeoma's New Car

The video drew warm congratulations and playful banter from her followers.

@BHADBOI_DEL said:

"Congratulations 🎉 my love ❤️ I go owe you fuel money."

@BLISS_FRAGRANCE 001 said:

"Congratulations next year will be my turn amen."

@Ifeoma (Creator) replied:

"Why push it till next year when God can run it for you this December."

@Balling Forever 4xL said:

"You try o, First car Es350. Congratulations."

@Sammie_Explore said:

"Congratulations stranger I just got mine too."

@ceewhy8 said:

"No more keks girlllllllll .....congratulations."

Another lady gets first car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman living alone in the United Kingdom moved viewers online after sharing the emotional milestone of buying her first car, a moment she said she had been praying for since 2021.

What followed was a deeply personal account of how far she had come since arriving in the country as a student four years ago.

Source: Legit.ng