Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez issued a follow-up statement on Instagram 24 hours after his explosive post-match interview in Madrid

Martinez's original comments singled out technical director Jason Wilcox and criticised the club's lack of summer investment in the squad

Sky Sports News reported anger in both the United boardroom and changing room, with at least one player confronting Martinez on the flight back to Manchester

Lisandro Martinez has broken his silence on his controversial post-match comments following Manchester United's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, but his Instagram statement on Wednesday night offered no direct apology.

The 28-year-old Argentina international caused shockwaves on Tuesday when he publicly called out the club's decision-makers, saying he expected more from Man United's technical director Jason Wilcox and demanding that those "upstairs" bring in more players to help the squad compete.

Lisandro Martinez has refused to apologise to Manchester United despite his outburst after their defeat to Atletico Madrid. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

He made those comments in a post-match interview after the defeat in Madrid.

In the statement he posted Wednesday, as posted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Martinez sought to contextualise his words without retracting them.

"After the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted," he wrote.

"Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win."

He added:

"When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level. These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me."

Man United furious at Martinez behind closed doors

Despite Martinez's attempt to reframe his remarks, the reaction inside Old Trafford has been severe.

Sky Sports has been told that both the Man United boardroom and the dressing room were left angry and baffled by what he said.

At least one teammate confronted him directly on the plane back to Manchester over the implication that the current squad is not good enough to compete at the top level.

Man United's bosses have not yet decided whether to formally discipline him.

It is also understood that there is no internal pressure on Wilcox regarding his position. Separately, serious doubts are growing over whether the club will extend Martinez's contract, which expires at the end of the season.

The backdrop to the controversy is a deeply troubled season for Manchester United.

The club has won just two of their nine matches this campaign and sits 13th in the Premier League with six points from six games.

They have gone five matches without a win since their Champions League victory over Sabah on September 10.

Lookman reacts after goals vs Man United

Legit.ng previously reported about Ademola Lookman’s return to scoring form after he came off the bench to net for Atletico Madrid against Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Nigerian winger broke a six-game goal drought just eight minutes after entering the match. Lookman also shared what the goal meant to him and praised his teammates for making his job easier.

Source: Legit.ng