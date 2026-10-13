Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone praised Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian forward broke a six-game goal drought

Lookman came off the bench and scored eight minutes later to seal Atletico's win over Manchester United in the Champions League

Simeone highlighted Lookman's instinct for the rebound as key to the goal, calling him a very important player for the club

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken warmly about Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian winger ended a difficult run of form with a crucial goal against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Lookman had gone six matches without scoring before his late intervention off the bench, netting just eight minutes after coming on to seal the victory for Atletico.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring against Manchester United. Photo by Angel Perez Meca.

Source: Getty Images

The timing and the opponent made the goal particularly significant, given the weight a result against a club of Manchester United's stature carries, as noted by El Pais.

Simeone praises Lookman

Simeone was quick to express his confidence in the forward after the match, crediting the player's instincts for the crucial finish.

"He's a very important player, he has very good stats, he scores goals, he's good in one-on-one situations," Simeone said via Analitica Fantasy.

"He's not at that point where that comes through, but he's rediscovered his scoring touch; he had the instinct to follow up the play, and the rebound went his way. We got the win we needed."

The goal was widely seen as a confidence boost for Lookman, who had struggled to find the net during his recent run of matches.

His willingness to chase down the play and react to the rebound showed the kind of sharpness that made him one of the most talked-about forwards in European football in previous seasons.

With his scoring touch apparently restored, attention now turns to whether Lookman can carry that momentum into the weekend, when Atletico Madrid travel to face Espanyol in La Liga.

Simeone sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Simeone sent a message of support to Lookman ahead of facing Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Super Eagles attacker has been suffering from a dip in form, yet the manager retains belief in him and trusts him to bounce back soon.

Source: Legit.ng