Ademola Lookman was substituted at half-time during Atletico Madrid's 2-1 victory over Alaves, with the score level at 1-1

Sofascore data showed that most of Lookman's passes in the first half went sideways or backwards, with just one forward pass completed

The Nigerian forward also picked up a yellow card for a reckless challenge before Diego Simeone made the decision to take him off

Ademola Lookman's difficult run at Atletico Madrid continued on Sunday after the Nigerian forward was hauled off at half-time during his side's 2-1 away victory over Alaves in La Liga.

The match was locked at 1-1 when Atletico manager Diego Simeone made two changes at the break, withdrawing both Lookman and striker Jonathan David in favour of Julian Alvarez and Alex Baena.

Ademola Lookman during Atletico Madrid's win over Alaves. Photo by Ricardo Larreina.

Source: Getty Images

The two substitutes proved decisive, combining to help Atletico score a late winner that secured all three points and extended the club's winning run, as noted by Into the Calderon.

Why Simeone subbed Lookman at halftime

Although Simeone did not publicly explain his decision to substitute the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, the statistics from Lookman's first-half display paint a clear picture.

According to Sofascore, the forward completed 16 of his 18 passes, but 17 of those 18 attempts went sideways or backwards. His only forward pass landed in a midfield area rather than in a threatening position.

Lookman also received a yellow card for a reckless challenge late in the first half, a tackle that many observers felt deserved a red card. Taken together, the lack of forward intent and the disciplinary risk gave Simeone sufficient reason to make the change at the interval.

The substitution adds to a concerning stretch of form for the 27-year-old. His last goal for Atletico came in August against Sevilla, and he has since struggled to reproduce the performances that made him one of African football's most coveted players before his move to Spain.

Nigerian football supporters, who had placed considerable hope in Lookman following his high-profile transfer, were disappointed by the early exit.

The arrival of Alvarez and Baena quickly illustrated what Simeone wanted from his forward line, with both players contributing directly to the winning goal and underlining why the manager chose to act at the break.

Simeone’s trust not repaid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lookman's position at Atletico Madrid was under threat due to a string of poor performances before Alaves.

However, Simeone trusted the Nigerian with a start after the international break and had to substitute him at halftime due to a lacklustre performance.

Source: Legit.ng