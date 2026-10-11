Nigeria's 1994 AFCON-winning squad produced some of the country's greatest football names, several of whom have since passed away

Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 goals for the Super Eagles, died in May 2012 at the age of 48, leaving a national record that still stands

Stephen Keshi, Thompson Oliha, Uche Okafor and Peter Rufai also featured in that golden generation before their deaths

Nigeria's 1994 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Tunisia produced some of the most celebrated players in the country's football history.

Several members of that squad, however, have since died, leaving behind legacies that continue to shape Nigerian football.

Nigeria’s late football legends Rashidi Yekini, Peter Rufai and Stephen Keshi were part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

Rashidi Yekini, Stephen Keshi, Peter Rufai, Thompson Oliha and Uche Okafor all played important roles in a period that saw Nigeria emerge as a dominant force on the continent and make its mark on the global stage.

Rashidi Yekini holds a national record that still stands

Yekini is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers ever to wear the Super Eagles shirt.

He finished his international career with 37 goals, a record that remains unbroken.

Beyond the 1994 AFCON triumph, he was central to Nigeria's qualification for its first FIFA World Cup that same year.

According to BBC Sport, his most iconic moment came during that tournament, when he scored against Bulgaria and grabbed the net with both hands in a raw celebration that became part of Nigerian sporting memory.

He died in May 2012, aged 48, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and former teammates alike.

Stephen Keshi

Keshi was a commanding defender and captain who helped shape the Super Eagles in the early 1990s.

His influence on Nigerian football did not end when he retired as a player.

According to ESPN, he went on to coach the national team to AFCON glory in 2013, becoming one of very few Africans to win the tournament in both capacities.

He died in June 2016 at the age of 54.

Peter Rufai

Peter Rufai, nicknamed "Dodo Mayana", was the goalkeeper behind Nigeria's continental success in 1994 and went on to represent the country at the 1998 FIFA World Cup as well.

After his playing days, he founded a football academy focused on developing young goalkeepers.

The Nigeria Football Federation paid tribute to him following his death in July 2025, when he was 61 years old.

Thompson Oliha and Uche Okafor

Oliha was a midfielder who featured for Nigeria in the early 1990s and helped lay the groundwork for the country's continental success.

He died in June 2013 at the age of 44.

Okafor, a defender who represented Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup, passed away in January 2011. He was 43.

Though their individual careers took different paths, both players were part of a generation that brought Nigeria its most celebrated continental title and a first appearance at the World Cup in the same calendar year.

Together, the five men represent an era that transformed Nigerian football.

Their names remain closely linked to the 1994 AFCON title, an achievement that still inspires supporters and young players across the country decades on.

Where are the 94 AFCON-winning Super Eagles?

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles, including where the celebrated players are today and the roles some have taken on after football.

Some of the team’s greatest names, including Rashidi Yekini and goalkeeper Peter Rufai, have since died, while concerns over Yekini’s neglected grave have renewed calls to honour his legacy.

Source: Legit.ng