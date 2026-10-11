Victor Osimhen came off the bench to play a key role as Galatasaray secured a dramatic 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa at RAMS Park

The Super Eagles striker set up Mario Lemina for the decisive third goal in stoppage time despite Galatasaray finishing the match with 10 men

Osimhen brought his daughter Hailey onto the pitch after the final whistle to mark a special personal milestone

Victor Osimhen turned a hard-fought Turkish league night into a double celebration on Sunday, helping Galatasaray beat Kasimpasa 3-1 before bringing his daughter Hailey to the pitch at RAMS Park to mark her fourth birthday.

The Nigerian striker started the match on the bench but changed the game after coming on in a tense second half.

Victor Osimhen celebrated his daughter Hailey True's 4th birthday in October 2026 following Galatasaray's win over Kasimpasa. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Azertac Sports, Abdulkerim Bardakci had given the defending champions an early advantage, heading home a set-piece delivery from Aleksey Batrakov shortly before the break.

The match then shifted sharply against the hosts when Lucas Torreira received a red card, and Kasimpasa capitalised to draw level, leaving Galatasaray under real pressure with a man down.

Osimhen provides the decisive moment

Osimhen's arrival gave Galatasaray a fresh attacking option when they needed it most.

According to Turkiye Today, the Super Eagles forward came close to scoring on his own account before switching to a provider's role, laying off the pass that allowed Mario Lemina to finish deep into stoppage time and put the result beyond doubt.

The final scoreline of 3-1 did not fully reflect how difficult the evening had been for the Istanbul club.

The win moved Galatasaray to 16 points from seven matches, keeping them near the top of the early league standings as they look to defend their title.

Kasimpasa, who had previously remained unbeaten, suffered their first league loss of the campaign and dropped to 10 points.

For Osimhen, the assist added to a growing record of contributions at Galatasaray that go beyond simply scoring goals.

The Nigerian forward has built a strong relationship with the club's supporters since his move to Istanbul, and his substitute appearance was another reminder of his ability to influence matches even when not at his sharpest in front of goal.

Osimhen celebrates Hailey's birthday at full time

When the final whistle sounded, Osimhen returned to the pitch with Hailey for what became one of the more memorable post-match scenes of the Turkish season so far.

The pair danced and cheered alongside Galatasaray fans, turning the usual celebrations into a family occasion that clearly delighted those still inside the stadium.

Hailey caught the eye in a miniature version of the protective face mask her father is known for wearing, a detail that added a personal touch to the moment and drew warm attention from supporters watching on.

The timing made the occasion particularly meaningful. Osimhen had just helped his team come through an emotionally draining match, navigating a red card, a conceded equaliser, and the weight of a title defence, before capping the night with a family celebration in front of a full crowd.

Why Oismhen started from the bench

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s return from injury, his impact off the bench for Galatasaray and why the coaching staff did not start him against Kasimpasa.

Osimhen helped set up two goals in just 18 minutes, turning a 1-1 draw into a 3-1 win. Now, with Barcelona next in the Champions League, Galatasaray will hope he is ready for an even bigger test.

Source: Legit.ng