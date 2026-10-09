CAF's executive committee is set to discuss scrapping the four-year AFCON cycle announced by President Patrice Motsepe at AFCON 2025

The shift to a four-year cycle drew fierce backlash from the African football community, who see the two-year format as core to the tournament's identity

A reversal could create complications for the planned African Nations League, which CAF introduced to fill the gap between editions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) may be on the verge of walking back one of its most controversial recent decisions, with reports emerging that its executive committee is weighing a reversal of the plan to hold the Africa Cup of Nations every four years.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe made the announcement at the opening press conference of AFCON 2025, declaring that the tournament would shift from its traditional two-year cycle to a four-year cycle beginning with the 2028 edition.

CAF set to review decision on 4-year cycle. Photo by Sebastian Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The declaration was met with immediate and widespread criticism across African football, with players, fans and officials arguing that the biennial format is fundamental to what makes the competition unique.

CAF to discuss AFCON 4-year cycle

According to journalist Romain Molina, the CAF executive committee will now formally discuss whether to cancel that decision entirely.

A reversal would raise serious questions about the African Nations League, a new competition CAF introduced specifically to bridge the longer gap between AFCON editions.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in 2029, and its existence was directly tied to the four-year cycle. Should CAF return to the two-year format, it is unclear how the continental body plans to accommodate or restructure the new competition.

Adding to the complexity, no host nation has been confirmed for the 2028 edition. CAF has already issued a formal call for member associations to submit bids to host the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions of the tournament. Any change to the cycle format would require the governing body to reassess that process as well.

The outcome of the executive committee's discussions is yet to be confirmed, and the decision would carry significant implications for the long-term planning of African international football.

CAF analyses AFCON 2027 qualifier groups

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF analysed AFCON 2027 qualifier groups after the completion of the first two matchdays in September.

There have been few surprises in the opening matchdays, particularly involving West African giants Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng