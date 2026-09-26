CAF released the Group L standings after matchday one of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers was concluded

The Super Eagles of Nigeria picked up a comeback win over Madagascar in Uyo, while Guinea-Bissau beat co-host Tanzania 2-0

Guinea-Bissau currently lead Group L on goal difference, with Nigeria and Madagascar also in the race for the sole qualifying spot

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the Group L standings following the completion of all matchday one fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Nigeria opened their account with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Barea of Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles face uphill task against Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Guinea-Bissau beat co-host Tanzania 2-0 in the other group fixture. Both winning sides are scheduled to meet on matchday two, according to the NFF.

Group L standings after matchday one

Despite both Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau winning their opening games, it is the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau who sit at the top of Group L on goal difference after the first round of matches.

CAF noted that Tanzania's status as a co-host for the tournament changes the dynamics of the group considerably.

“The victory carries additional importance because Tanzania are already qualified as co-hosts, leaving Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar competing to become the highest-ranked non-host side,” CAF said in a statement on Guinea-Bissau's win.

This means only one spot remains available for the three non-host sides in the group, making every point crucial from this early stage.

The Super Eagles are currently still in Nigeria and are expected to travel ahead of their matchday two clash with Guinea-Bissau, which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29. That fixture will be a direct contest between the two sides currently leading the group.

Matchday two across all groups begins on Sunday, September 26, after which teams will play one more set of fixtures to conclude the three-week September-October international break.

Eric Chelle analyses Super Eagles win

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle reacted after Super Eagles' 2-1 victory over Madagascar in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The manager claimed that it was not a bad game as many claimed while he also admitted that it was not a good game in many areas, and that they could improve at many levels.

Source: Legit.ng