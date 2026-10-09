National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko confirmed that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja will undergo a massive overhaul

Dikko revealed that the same companies that handled pitches at the San Siro and Santiago Bernabéu have been contracted for the Abuja project

The Super Eagles last played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in March 2023, losing to Guinea-Bissau in an AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles could soon have a new home ground as the National Sports Commission (NSC) moves to transform the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja into a world-class facility.

NSC chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko announced at a recent event that all contracts for the stadium overhaul have been awarded and that work is already in motion, with a target completion window set for March next year ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

The Super Eagles last played a game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 24, 2023, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted on X via Pooja, Dikko said the companies responsible for the playing surfaces at AC Milan's San Siro and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu have been brought in to handle the Abuja pitch.

He explained that soil and water samples had been sent to Europe for testing to ensure the grass installed would be of the highest quality.

"Our target is to put in the best pitch in Africa. It is costing us millions of dollars to achieve that," Dikko said.

"It is not just the pitch; we are completely rebuilding the tracks and the dressing rooms."

Beyond the pitch, the commission is also awarding contracts for two new training pitches and a new media centre.

Plans are also in place to convert the existing hostel at the venue into a four-star facility where the national team can prepare without disruptions.

Five to eight stadiums planned across Nigeria

Dikko made clear that the revamp effort stretches well beyond Abuja.

The NSC chairman said the commission is working with the Borno State government to get their stadium match-ready, while Kaduna, Ibadan in Oyo State, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu are all part of the wider project.

"By the middle to the end of next year, we should have five to eight stadiums capable of hosting international matches," Dikko said.

The Super Eagles have relied heavily on the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo as their primary home venue in recent years, and the venue has given the team consistency during crucial qualification campaigns.

However, the pitch in Uyo has attracted occasional criticism, with some pointing to its condition as a factor in below-par performances.

A fully upgraded facility in the federal capital would give the team more options depending on their opponents and allow supporters from across the country to watch the team in person.

According to Ripples Nigeria, the Super Eagles last featured at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 24, 2023, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Questions over delivery timeline

Despite the ambition behind the plans, questions remain over whether the March deadline is realistic.

The scope of work is considerable, and there are no confirmed reports that physical construction has begun.

Nigeria's history with government-led stadium projects has been marked by delays, and many fans have heard similar promises go unfulfilled in previous years.

For now, the Super Eagles will continue to call Uyo home while the country waits to see whether the NSC can deliver on its ambitious renovation pledges.

CAF set to ban Zimbabwe stadium

Legit.ng previously reported about CAF’s expected ban on Zimbabwe from hosting home matches after a fan died in a stampede at the National Stadium in Harare.

Zimbabwe had only recently brought the Warriors back home after years of playing in South Africa. Now, the tragedy could force the team and its supporters abroad again.

Source: Legit.ng