CAF is planning to suspend Zimbabwe from hosting home matches following a fatal incident at the National Stadium in Harare

A fan died in a stampede at Gate 2 of the stadium before Zimbabwe's 2027 AFCON qualifier against the DR Congo

Zimbabwe had only recently returned to hosting matches on home soil after years of playing fixtures abroad, including in South Africa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to ban Zimbabwe from hosting home matches after a fan died in a stampede outside the Zimbabwe National Stadium in Harare during a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The fatality occurred at Gate 2 of the stadium before Zimbabwe's Matchday 2 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 26, 2026.

CAF set to ban Zimbabwe national stadium after stampede. Photo by Jekesai Njikizana/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe went on to lose the match 2-1 to the Leopards, but attention quickly shifted to the tragedy outside the ground.

According to 263 Chat, a supporter was killed in the stampede that broke out at the gate ahead of kick-off, prompting safety concerns about the newly opened venue.

CAF set to ban Zimbabwe

Reporter Micky Jnr said CAF is preparing to sanction the Zimbabwe National Stadium, with an official statement from the continental governing body expected soon to confirm the specific details of the punishment.

The development is a significant blow to Zimbabwean football. The national team, known as the Warriors, had only recently begun playing at home again after a prolonged period of hosting fixtures outside the country.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, Zimbabwe played their home games in South Africa due to their stadium not meeting CAF's requirements at the time.

The Zimbabwe National Stadium had been seen as a turning point, giving local fans the opportunity to watch the Warriors compete on home soil.

That prospect now appears to be short-lived, with the expected ban set to deny supporters another chance to watch their team play in Harare.

Why CAF could sanction Guinea-Bissau

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF could sanction Guinea-Bissau after hosting their match against Nigeria at a horrible pitch.

CAF had initially told Guinea-Bissau to host their home games in AFCON 2027, but approved the stadium after an upgrade, which got bad before the game.

Source: Legit.ng