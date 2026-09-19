Brighton beat Arsenal 3-0 with goals from Pascal Groß, Charalampos Kostulas, and Chema Andres to hand the champions their first loss

Arteta admitted Arsenal failed to win first balls, made too many technical errors, and did not respect any principle of play

Arsenal head into a three-week international break with no immediate chance to respond to the heavy defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken candidly about the failings that led to his side's 3-0 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion, a result that handed the Gunners their first defeat of the season.

Brighton were dominant from the start, with Pascal Groß and Charalampos Kostulas both scoring in the first half to give the Seagulls a two-goal advantage at the break.

Mikel Artea during Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Brighton. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Arsenal.com , Early in the second half, Groß turned provider as Chema Andres converted to make it three, leaving Arsenal with no route back into the match.

Arteta pinpoints Arsenal's failings

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Arteta did not shy away from the scale of the performance gap between the two sides.

"Extremely disappointed. But first of all we have to congratulate Brighton; they deserved it. They were the better team, and from our side there were certain basics in football that we didn't," he said via Express.

"Winning the first ball. They put us in a really difficult place. The amount of technical errors. We didn't respect any principle of play. We had moments of dominance and control, and we opened them up, we didn't take those chances."

The Arsenal manager's assessment pointed to a breakdown in fundamentals rather than a tactical failure alone. Despite brief periods in which his team controlled possession, they were unable to convert their opportunities while Brighton punished every lapse in concentration.

The timing of the defeat adds to the frustration for Arsenal. With a three-week international break now underway, the club must wait before competing again, giving Arteta's squad no immediate chance to restore confidence after a chastening afternoon on the south coast.

Brighton, by contrast, went into the break having impressed as the more organised and clinical side throughout the 90 minutes, justifying their margin of victory.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Brighton defeated Arsenal 3-0 at the AMEX.

The defeat dipped Arsenal’s chances of winning and gives Manchester City the opportunity to cement the top spot heading into the break.

Source: Legit.ng