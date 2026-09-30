A Premier League independent commission found Manchester City guilty of 114 out of 115 financial charges over a nine-year period

The commission found that City gained about £830 million through inflated sponsorship and revenue between 2009 and 2018

Guardiola posted a personal message on Instagram pledging his loyalty to the club, its owner, and its supporters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has come out in public support of his club after a Premier League independent commission ruled that the club committed 114 out of 115 financial rule breaches spanning nearly a decade.

The Premier League commission, which completed its investigation after years of proceedings, found that City gained a financial advantage of roughly £830 million through inflated sponsorship deals and other artificially boosted revenue streams between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola sends message to Manchester City after guilty verdict. Photo by Craig Mercer.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City responded with a formal statement rejecting the findings and signalling their intention to challenge the verdict through legal channels.

Guardiola sends message to Manchester City

Less than 24 hours after the verdict became public, Guardiola took to his official Instagram page to address supporters directly. In a heartfelt message, the Spanish coach wrote:

“I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all. 🩵”

The post was a rare public move from the manager, who seldom addresses club controversies outside of press conferences.

No formal punishment has been announced following the verdict. Reports suggest the sanctions under consideration range from expulsion from the Premier League to the stripping of titles won during the period under review, though no official decision has been confirmed by league authorities.

The scale of the breach and the length of time it covered make this one of the most significant disciplinary cases in English football history.

City have consistently maintained their innocence throughout the process and are expected to mount a vigorous legal challenge against the commission's findings.

Premier League reacts to Chelsea’s sanctions

Legit.ng previously reported Premier League reacted to Mauricio Pochettino’s claims that Chelsea should be stripped of Premier League title.

The Blues were fined £10 million for the illegal payments made to agents during Roman Abramovich era, which was reported by the new owners

Source: Legit.ng