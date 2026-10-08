Nigeria has several established football academies offering structured coaching for children as young as 5 years old

Annual fees across the five academies range from ₦100,000 to as high as ₦2.5 million depending on the programme

Experts warn parents against academies that promise guaranteed professional contracts or overseas moves for young players

Nigeria has produced some of Africa's finest footballers, and for many parents, enrolling a child in a reputable football academy can be an important first step towards a professional career.

Beyond teaching youngsters how to play, a good academy can provide structured coaching, competitive exposure, discipline and, in some cases, formal education.

Enlisting a child in a reputable academy provides professional coaching and a healthy environment to build character. Photo credit: Papilo Football Academy

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However, fees, age requirements and training arrangements vary considerably from one academy to another.

Top 5 football academies in Nigeria

For parents looking for established options, here are five football academies in Nigeria worth considering.

1. Pepsi Football Academy

The Pepsi Football Academy (PFA) is arguably the most recognisable grassroots football academy in Nigeria, per Sporting Tribune.

Established in 1992, the academy has developed thousands of young players and has been associated with notable Nigerian footballers, including former Super Eagles stars John Obi Mikel and Elderson Echiejile.

One of its biggest advantages is accessibility. Although the academy is headquartered in Lagos, it has operated training centres in several parts of Nigeria, giving children outside Lagos opportunities to participate.

The academy generally caters to children between the ages of 5 and 18, making it an option for parents looking to introduce their children to organised football at an early age.

Estimated cost: ₦100,000 to ₦200,000 annually, depending on the programme and training centre.

2. Kwara Football Academy

For parents who want football development alongside formal education, Kwara Football Academy (KFA) is another option to consider.

Based in Ilorin, Kwara State, the academy was established in 2005 and is designed to combine academic development with high-level football training.

According to Akanimo Udofia via Medium, KFA focuses mainly on teenagers, with players typically between 13 and 19 years old. Its structure makes it particularly attractive to families who do not want football development to come at the expense of a child's education.

The academy also provides a pathway for talented youngsters to gain exposure to organised football while continuing their studies.

Estimated cost: Training and boarding packages are generally between ₦100,000 and ₦300,000 per year.

3. Papilo Football Academy

Papilo Football Academy was founded in 2001 by Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu, popularly known as Papilo.

The Owerri-based academy was created to identify and develop young Nigerian football talent. Its connection to Kanu, one of the country's most decorated footballers, gives the institution considerable recognition among aspiring players and their families.

The academy caters to children and young players, with the age range generally extending from around 6 to 20 years.

Its training model focuses on technical development and preparing talented players for higher levels of the game, while international connections have also helped provide young footballers with wider exposure.

Estimated cost: Around ₦150,000 to ₦250,000 per year.

4. Barça Academy Lagos

Barça Academy Lagos offers a different proposition from many locally established academies because it operates under the FC Barcelona youth-development model.

The academy teaches the technical and tactical principles associated with Barcelona's football philosophy, with emphasis on ball control, positional awareness, quick decision-making and teamwork.

It is open to both boys and girls, with programmes generally aimed at children between 5 and 18 years old.

For parents who can afford the higher fees, the academy offers an opportunity for young players to train within a system based on one of the world's most recognisable football development models.

However, it is considerably more expensive than most grassroots academies in Nigeria.

Estimated cost: Approximately ₦1.5 million to ₦2.5 million annually, depending on the programme and package.

5. Abuja Football College

Abuja Football College (AFC) is another development centre aimed at identifying and nurturing young Nigerian football talent.

Based in Abuja, the college focuses more heavily on older youth, typically catering to players between 12 and 21 years old.

Its programme is designed around intensive football development, with training aimed at preparing promising players for professional football, national teams and opportunities abroad.

The academy also offers boarding arrangements, which can make it suitable for families living outside Abuja who want their children to have a more immersive football-development experience.

Estimated cost: About ₦300,000 to ₦500,000 per year, depending on the programme and boarding arrangement.

What parents should consider before choosing an academy

The cheapest academy is not automatically the best option for every child. Parents should consider the quality of coaching, training schedule, educational arrangements, accommodation, safeguarding standards, playing opportunities and the academy's record of developing players.

It is also worth confirming the latest fees directly with an academy before making payment, as tuition, registration, kits, transport, boarding and other charges may be billed separately.

Most importantly, parents should avoid academies that promise guaranteed professional contracts or overseas moves. A credible football development programme should focus on helping children improve their skills while keeping their education and welfare in view.

For families in Nigeria, the five academies above offer different pathways, from affordable grassroots development to premium international-style training. The right choice ultimately depends on the child's age, ability, location, educational needs and the family's budget.

Top football scholarships in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported about top football scholarships in Nigeria with programmes that combine football training with education and support for young players.

Some academies offer fully funded places, while others provide trials, mentorship and pathways to international opportunities. For gifted young footballers, the right scholarship could be the first step towards a professional career.

Source: Legit.ng